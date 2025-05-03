Can You Finance Classic Cars? Here's What You Need To Know

Car financing is a great method of buying a new or new-to-you car, which means you don't need to have the full purchase price saved up in cold hard cash. It's also perfect for those who do have the cash, but would prefer to keep some, or all, of it stored away in the bank, rather than throwing all their funds on a potentially depreciating asset.

Over 80% of new cars purchased in 2024 were done so with the help of some sort of financing — but what about used cars, and specifically, classic cars? Are there financing options for those of us that prefer chrome bumpers and choke cables?

The quick answer is yes, and there may be more options available to you than you might think. Furthermore, classic car financing isn't simply reserved for the higher-end products. It can prove just as possible to finance a $10,000 Ford Model T as it would one of the most expensive Ferraris ever sold. Although the more expensive the car, the more interested lenders are likely to be in your personal finances, existing collections, and credit history.