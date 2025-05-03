Android Devices May Not Have A Built-In Bubble Level, But Here's How To Access One From Google

Over the years, smartphones have gradually replaced many of your everyday stuff around the home, from the landline telephone your parents had in the '90s to MP3 players everyone carried in the 2000s. Now, they're surprisingly replacing your basic hand tools too — well, at least for when you're in a pinch.

Advertisement

For instance, if you need to brighten your workspace, most mobile phones come with preinstalled flashlights so you don't have to grab one from your drawer. If you're building furniture or installing new fixtures, you can also easily find several measurement apps for Android and iPhone to help you out. These apps use your phone's integrated hardware like sensors, camera, and microphone to provide you with accurate measurements.

One handy measurement app you might need for your DIY home improvement and repair is the bubble level. iPhones have one built-in and accessible right from the native Measure app. Android devices, on the other hand, don't come with a bubble level out of the box, but you can readily access one from Google. Here's how.

Advertisement