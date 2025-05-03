Is The Audi R8 Really Returning In 2027?

Famed nameplates making a comeback after previously being discontinued is a familiar story that plays out repeatedly in the car industry. Now, following a two-year absence from American sales lots, it seems as though the Audi R8 could return to the sports car market in 2027. Reports suggest the R8 badge will be reintroduced as a plug-in hybrid based around the Lamborghini Temerario, and is expected to share chassis, drivetrain, and electric components with the Huracán successor.

For context, the Temerario currently employs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 backed by three electric motors motivated by a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack to produce a staggering power of 907 total hp and 538 lb-ft of torque. This is funneled to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. If the Temerario is anything to go by, the new supercar will be extremely potent. According to reports, the upcoming Audi R8 will likely be released around the same time as higher-performance versions of the current Temerario, suggesting power outputs of around 1,000 horsepower could be on the cards.

In the event that this happens, it will make the new R8 the most powerful Audi model yet, eclipsing the Audi E-tron GT RS, which currently generates 912 horsepower. Given the numbers being peddled, the new Audi R8 could be capable of sprinting from zero-to-60 mph in under three seconds and a potential 210-mph top speed. Nothing is definite at this point, but with Audi chairman Gernot Döllner reportedly giving very strong backing to the R8's revival, it's safe to assume we'll be seeing the third-generation R8 in 2027. The new R8 will be offered in coupe and convertible forms, with potential rivals slated to include the Porsche 911 and Mercedes-AMG GT.

