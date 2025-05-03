Why Is Tire Tread Depth Measured In 32nds?

Few car maintenance tasks are as crucial (or as often overlooked) as tire tread depth. It's a major part of determining how safe, effective, and long-lasting your tires are, and yet it's rarely ever discussed. In the United States, tread depth is measured in 32nds of an inch. At first glance, that might seem like an odd unit of measurement. Why not just use millimeters or even tenths of an inch? To understand this, it helps to look at the history, purpose, and practicality behind the standard.

For starters, tread depth is the vertical distance between the top of the tire's rubber tread and the bottom of its deepest grooves. These grooves are there to help the tire channel water, maintain grip, and handle safely on different road surfaces. As tires wear down, the depth of these grooves decreases. This wearing down can seriously hurt performance, especially in wet or snowy conditions. New passenger car tires typically start with about 10/32" to 11/32" of tread depth. Specialized tires, such as winter tires or those used on light trucks, typically start with even more. But once tread depth reaches 2/32", the tire is considered legally worn-out in most U.S. states.