Looking For A Cost Effective Alternative To The Ford Mustang Mach-E? This EV Might Be Worth Checking Out

It might be burdened by its muscle-car-derived name, but the Mustang Mach-E has turned out to be a pretty capable electric vehicle. There are high-performance GT versions, an off-road rally-ready edition, and several upscale trim levels, all with lots to like. And while the base model Mustang Mach-E is one of the least-expensive EVs currently on sale in the U.S., the higher-end trims can be pretty pricey.

At the time of writing, the base-trim Mach-E Select is $39,795 (including a $1,995 destination fee). That's a reasonable price, especially when you consider any tax incentives you might be eligible for. Conversely, the Mach-E Rally has an MSRP of $59,285, and that's before you add options like Ford's hands-free driving system, BlueCruise, which costs an additional $2,000.

If you're looking for cheap electric motoring, there are a few options worth considering. The first is buying a used EV. There are some potential issues with buying a used electric vehicle, but recent reports indicate that EVs are losing as much as half of their value in the first year of ownership. So, you could get a steal of a deal if you go second-hand. If you want to go new, though, the Nissan Leaf is currently the least-expensive new EV you can buy. It has some drawbacks compared to the Mach-E, but the price savings just might be worth it.

