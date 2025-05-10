What Engine Will The 2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty Have (And Where Will It Be Available?)

As one of the Big Three U.S. automakers, Ford's might when it comes to producing some of the most powerful and reliable vehicles today is nearly unmatched. Like General Motors and Chrysler, who make up the rest of the venerated Big Three, Ford is more than a century old, and that shows in its products. From the Ford Explorer and Transit to the Mustang and Focus, there are nearly endless vehicles in the brand's catalog, many of which are some of the company's best sellers. Ford is also renowned for its lineup of pickup trucks, vehicles that exemplify power and resilience at every turn.

Among the most cherished are its Ranger and Super Duty pickup truck lines. While these practical pieces of machinery are extremely capable in their own ways, they typically occupy opposite ends of the pickup spectrum, with the Super Duty offering enough power for commercial towing and carrying, and the Ranger representing a more general versatility. Now, Ford is seemingly merging the two to create the 2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty, a midsize pickup truck capable of carrying out heavy-duty tasks.

The pickup features a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine, which you might recognize from previous Ranger lineups. However, according to Ford this particular version will have a few changes to better suit the Ranger Super Duty's requirements. Here's what the company is changing about the engine.

