What Engine Will The 2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty Have (And Where Will It Be Available?)
As one of the Big Three U.S. automakers, Ford's might when it comes to producing some of the most powerful and reliable vehicles today is nearly unmatched. Like General Motors and Chrysler, who make up the rest of the venerated Big Three, Ford is more than a century old, and that shows in its products. From the Ford Explorer and Transit to the Mustang and Focus, there are nearly endless vehicles in the brand's catalog, many of which are some of the company's best sellers. Ford is also renowned for its lineup of pickup trucks, vehicles that exemplify power and resilience at every turn.
Among the most cherished are its Ranger and Super Duty pickup truck lines. While these practical pieces of machinery are extremely capable in their own ways, they typically occupy opposite ends of the pickup spectrum, with the Super Duty offering enough power for commercial towing and carrying, and the Ranger representing a more general versatility. Now, Ford is seemingly merging the two to create the 2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty, a midsize pickup truck capable of carrying out heavy-duty tasks.
The pickup features a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine, which you might recognize from previous Ranger lineups. However, according to Ford this particular version will have a few changes to better suit the Ranger Super Duty's requirements. Here's what the company is changing about the engine.
The Ranger Super Duty has best of both worlds
Both the Ranger and Super Duty truck lines are decades old, with an established clientele who have clear expectations every time they purchase one. With the Ranger Super Duty, Ford is combining the best of both worlds, blending the advanced features of the Ranger with the heavy-duty capabilities of the Super Duty trucks. The Ranger Super Duty includes a reinforced chassis, larger brakes, front and rear locking differentials, a sealed snorkel, and the 3.0-liter V6 engine. To distinguish the motor from the versions that have appeared in other Rangers, Ford has calibrated it specifically for the Ranger Super Duty, and complemented it with an upgraded cooling system to ensure optimal performance while you work.
The Ranger also has a steel underbody and bumper meant for rough terrain, as well as 33-inch General Grubber All-Terrain tires. Among its tech features are payload weight scales that can be accessed through the vehicle's touchscreen, seamless connectivity, and several drive modes, just to name a few. Given how well-equipped this vehicle is, many are interested in knowing where it will be offered.
The Ford Ranger Super Duty is coming to Australia
Presently, it doesn't look like the Ford Ranger Super Duty will be coming to the U.S., but the truck has been confirmed for Australia, with nearby nations such as New Zealand also being on the list. In the U.S., the Ranger and the Super Duty will continue to dominate their respective niches. Some, like the 2024 Ford Ranger XLT, have been lauded for their fuel efficiency and ease of driving. This particular Ranger is powered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine worth 270 hp. Of course, there's a 2.7-liter EcoBoost rated at 315 hp for those of you who love to live large.
On the other end of the spectrum is the 2024 lineup of Ford Super Duty trucks, which are accompanied by some excellent engine options, including Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8, which can produce 500 hp. These trucks are hauling and towing beasts, with a gooseneck towing capacity of 40,000 pounds. So, even if you can't get your hands on a Ranger Super Duty just yet, there are still plenty of options available in the rest of Ford's lineup.