Is Ford Really Bringing The Ranger Super Duty To America In 2026?
The 2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty truck was revealed in December 2024, and is clearly targeted at the Australian market. The mid-size truck is said to overall do more than previous models when it comes to towing (9,920 pounds compared to the standard Ranger's 7,500), carrying, and off-roading, focused on people with "heavy duty jobs" like emergency service operators, farmers, forestry workers, miners, and the like. This powerful upgrade on the Ford Ranger has Americans asking if it's coming to the United States — but right now, it's not.
The Ford Ranger first arrived in the states back in 1983 and remained in the US until the fourth generation, which was produced in Argentina from 2011 to 2019. This version of the Ford Ranger was only sold in South America and Australia, with Americans missing out on a lot of the model's updates. The aesthetically and technologically advanced fifth generation made U.S. landfall in 2019 and was sold in the states until 2023. The 2024 Ford Ranger was also sold in the United States but had a design focused on the rest of the world, with style and performance features inspired by the Argentinian market.
The 2025 arrived late in the US with minimal changes from the previous year. Unfortunately, Ford Ranger sales in America haven't been too great the last few years, selling 32,334 in 2023 compared to peak sales in 2020 being over 101,000. It's nothing to scoff at until you compare it to the Ford F-series, which sold nearly 751,000 units in 2023. Does the new and improved 2025 Ford Ranger Super Duty have any room in the US market?
2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty likely not being sold in the US
Despite a focus on ruggedness and power, the Ford Ranger Super Duty is not going to be released in the United States. Ford is essentially hoping to design each of its models to focus on consumers in different countries — and that means there's currently no confirmed plan to bring the Australia-focused Super Duty to America.
The Ford Ranger Super Duty is meant to be the equivalent in power and capability to the Ford F-150. Basically, Americans will continue to receive this high-selling model, while Australia, New Zealand, and Europe can buy the Ranger Super Duty. Still, some Americans can't help but hope that the Ranger Super Duty will arrive late to the US market, similar to Ford's handling of the 2019 Ranger — but for now it has not been confirmed as part of Ford's plan.
"Ranger Super Duty further strengthens our commercial vehicle portfolio, with an offering for all kinds of work. As we move closer to launch, we will continue to work closely with fleets and vehicle modifiers across Australia to be sure that Ranger Super Duty does everything they expect it to, and so much more," said CEO of Ford Australia Andrew Birkic.