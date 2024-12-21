Is Ford Really Bringing The Ranger Super Duty To America In 2026?

The 2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty truck was revealed in December 2024, and is clearly targeted at the Australian market. The mid-size truck is said to overall do more than previous models when it comes to towing (9,920 pounds compared to the standard Ranger's 7,500), carrying, and off-roading, focused on people with "heavy duty jobs" like emergency service operators, farmers, forestry workers, miners, and the like. This powerful upgrade on the Ford Ranger has Americans asking if it's coming to the United States — but right now, it's not.

The Ford Ranger first arrived in the states back in 1983 and remained in the US until the fourth generation, which was produced in Argentina from 2011 to 2019. This version of the Ford Ranger was only sold in South America and Australia, with Americans missing out on a lot of the model's updates. The aesthetically and technologically advanced fifth generation made U.S. landfall in 2019 and was sold in the states until 2023. The 2024 Ford Ranger was also sold in the United States but had a design focused on the rest of the world, with style and performance features inspired by the Argentinian market.

The 2025 arrived late in the US with minimal changes from the previous year. Unfortunately, Ford Ranger sales in America haven't been too great the last few years, selling 32,334 in 2023 compared to peak sales in 2020 being over 101,000. It's nothing to scoff at until you compare it to the Ford F-series, which sold nearly 751,000 units in 2023. Does the new and improved 2025 Ford Ranger Super Duty have any room in the US market?

