Yes, Ridgid Tools Sell A Power Inverter (And Here's What It Can Run)
After all, with a century of history, Ridgid has proven that it's not done developing all kinds of tools for our daily life. Owned by Techtronic Industries, the same company behind other power tool powerhouse brands like Milwaukee, Ridgid is one of the best major power tool brands in the market today. In the past, it has also topped our lists for tool boxes that are modular and waterproof. That said, not many people know that it also produces a power inverter as well, the 18V 175-Watt Power Inverter.
According to Ridgid, it takes about an hour and 20 minutes to charge it to full capacity. In total, this power inverter has four different ports which can be used at the same time: a 120V AC outlet, two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port. However, because different electronics will have their own power requirements, this power inverter does have its limitations.
In its manual [PDF], Ridgid lists an 18V DC input voltage and 175W AC output voltage. As for its USB ports, its USB-A ports have been rated at 12W or up to 2.4A at 5V. On the other hand, its USB-C ports have a maximum of 45W with 3A at 9V, 12V, or 15V, or 2.25A at 20V DC. As a bonus, it also has a flashlight feature, which can be a godsend for blackouts. But, if you're not familiar with output voltages, we can give you an idea what devices it is known to work with.
What devices you can run with the Rigid Power Inverter
In its website, Ridgid shares that its power inverter is designed with small electronics in mind. While it lists devices like phones, laptops, and tablets, some reviewers have mentioned that it was able to successfully run other devices, including small fans and LED lamps. In addition, others have mentioned that it works with some medical equipment like CPAP machines for several hours without problems. Bear in mind, Ridgid specifically cautions against using it on heat generating devices, like hair dryers and coffee makers. Some reviewers have also mentioned that it doesn't work for heated blankets. Not to mention, while the 18V Ridgid battery can be used on a ton of power tools, it mentions that you shouldn't hook up power tools to the inverter itself.
In its manual, Rigid warns that this particular power inverter is also not rated to bear the electricity requirements of large electronics, like refrigerators, air conditioners, or compressors. That said, if the inverter does become overloaded, you don't have to guess, because its LED light will turn red before it shuts down.
Apart from avoiding devices that it's not compatible with, Ridgid also shares a few other recommendations for the safe usage of its inverter. For example, while it can be used in your car, boat, or even camping, the company specifically states that it's designed only for indoor use in its manual. In fact, it's not only sensitive to moisture, but also to heat.
How to get your hands on the Ridgid Power Inverter
As of writing, reviews of this power inverter are pretty mixed. On Amazon, the Ridgid Power Inverter has earned itself 4.7 stars on average from more than 70 people. However, the same model only generated an average of 3.6 stars from 7 reviews on Ridgid's official website. On Amazon, you can get the Ridgid 18V 175 Watt Power Inverter for $66.88, but it's also available on a 6-month payment plan for qualified buyers. While similar to other Ridgid products, it's important to register it within 90 days to avail of its warranty. In its website, Ridgid shares that its inverter is covered by its Lifetime Service Agreement.
That said, this is assuming you already own the Ridgid 18V battery system. So if you don't own it yet, you'll need to add the cost of one. Although it can work with all Ridgid 18V batteries, a reviewer has mentioned that it drains quickly with the 2 Ah models. Because of this, the 18V 4.0 Ah battery, which you can get for $64.95 on Amazon, might be better suited. Additionally, you'll also need the 18V Lithium-ion charger that retails for $44.99. Apart from the power inverter, the batteries can also be used with other Ridgid power tools, so it can be a great investment. Both the battery and the charger are generally well-reviewed with the both items netting over 4.5 stars from more than 200 Amazon reviewers each.