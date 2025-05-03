Yes, Ridgid Tools Sell A Power Inverter (And Here's What It Can Run)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After all, with a century of history, Ridgid has proven that it's not done developing all kinds of tools for our daily life. Owned by Techtronic Industries, the same company behind other power tool powerhouse brands like Milwaukee, Ridgid is one of the best major power tool brands in the market today. In the past, it has also topped our lists for tool boxes that are modular and waterproof. That said, not many people know that it also produces a power inverter as well, the 18V 175-Watt Power Inverter.

Advertisement

According to Ridgid, it takes about an hour and 20 minutes to charge it to full capacity. In total, this power inverter has four different ports which can be used at the same time: a 120V AC outlet, two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port. However, because different electronics will have their own power requirements, this power inverter does have its limitations.

In its manual [PDF], Ridgid lists an 18V DC input voltage and 175W AC output voltage. As for its USB ports, its USB-A ports have been rated at 12W or up to 2.4A at 5V. On the other hand, its USB-C ports have a maximum of 45W with 3A at 9V, 12V, or 15V, or 2.25A at 20V DC. As a bonus, it also has a flashlight feature, which can be a godsend for blackouts. But, if you're not familiar with output voltages, we can give you an idea what devices it is known to work with.

Advertisement