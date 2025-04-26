The Reason Why Most Airlines Don't Fly Over Russia

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February 2022, a conflict that has turned into somewhat of a stalemate. As of mid-April 2025, Russia occupies around 20% of Ukrainian territory and frequently bombs Ukrainian cities. Ukraine has been conducting drone attacks on the Russians in retaliation. Beyond being a humanitarian crisis, the ongoing war has heavily impacted global aviation, as numerous global airlines now don't fly over Russia.

On December 25, 2024, Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243 crashed near Aktau airport in Kazakhstan. While the plane made attempts to land at its intended destination of Grozny, it was later diverted back to its origin of Baku, just across the Caspian Sea from Aktau airport. As Grozny was under attack by Ukrainian drones during this time, there have been speculations that the Russian air defense might have been involved in the unfortunate incident that killed 38 passengers. Though the incident is under investigation, Azerbaijan's preliminary investigation shows presence of foreign objects in the fuselage. While the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) warned airlines against flying over Russia following this incident, numerous airlines had already been staying clear of Russian airspace since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

As a consequence of the war, Russia restricted most Western airlines from flying over its airspace. The restrictions have been hurting these carriers, as Russian airspace is an important part of Europe-to-Asia flight routes. The longer flight paths have led to a rise in aviation-related emissions, fuel costs, and travel times.