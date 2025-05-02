How To Enable Dark Mode In Notepad++ (On Windows 10 Or 11)

Windows Notepad is great for whenever you need somewhere to paste text copied from a website or to jot down your grocery list. But if you're writing or editing source code, you're better off switching to a Windows Notepad alternative with more powerful tools. One such popular text editor app is Notepad++. Notepad++ is an open-source app designed primarily to make working with source code easier. It supports Python, C++, and JSON, among 70+ other languages, and features auto-completion, a list of functions, and even macro recording and playback.

But while Notepad++ does offer a host of useful functionalities, probably one of the features users appreciate the most is dark mode. After all, staring at a thousand lines of code on a white background isn't exactly comfortable or fun. Lucky for you, Notepad++ comes with the option to turn the app dark. We'll walk you through the step-by-step process for enabling dark mode on Notepad++.