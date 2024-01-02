How To Open A DAT File On Windows
There are loads of file types swimming around our computers at any given time — most of which exist to supplement the programs we use or play (or allow them to function in the first place). The most common types you're likely to interact with to view images or play videos tend to open with a simple double-click, but what about less "mainstream" formats?
DAT files, as the shortened name implies, house data (like all digital files, really). More often than not they're meant to function as part of the larger piece of software that creates them — a metaphorical cog in the proverbial machine — made up of binary or some other form of coding that the associated app or game pulls from while running. Though you will sometimes come across DAT files that contain audio, video, or readable plain text.
These kinds of files are usually best left alone, but they can be opened and checked via a few different methods. In some cases advanced users can even edit certain values in order to fine-tune their apps or games, but this is not recommended unless you know exactly what you're doing.
Opening DAT files
Getting a DAT file open on your Windows machine can require one of a few different approaches — to be determined by the kind of data the DAT file contains.
- Start with text editing software like Windows' built-in Notepad app, or other similar third-party apps like Notepad++. Right-click on the DAT file you want to open and select Open with from the drop-down menu, then choose the text editor.
- If the DAT file is a video, you can open it with its associated video app. However, if you aren't sure what app it's intended for, VLC Media Player should be able to open it as well.
- DAT audio files generally use the same rules as video, and can be opened using a media player.
- DAT files received as email attachments can be opened using specialized apps or services such as Winmail.dat Explorer or the Winmail.dat Viewer website.
The majority of DAT files on your computer are likely to be a part of specific apps and other software, used to manage configurations and various other elements, so opening them isn't usually necessary. It's also recommended that you avoid making any changes to the DAT files you open unless you know for sure what you're doing, as editing a DAT file in a game or app directory could corrupt the software.