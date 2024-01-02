How To Open A DAT File On Windows

There are loads of file types swimming around our computers at any given time — most of which exist to supplement the programs we use or play (or allow them to function in the first place). The most common types you're likely to interact with to view images or play videos tend to open with a simple double-click, but what about less "mainstream" formats?

DAT files, as the shortened name implies, house data (like all digital files, really). More often than not they're meant to function as part of the larger piece of software that creates them — a metaphorical cog in the proverbial machine — made up of binary or some other form of coding that the associated app or game pulls from while running. Though you will sometimes come across DAT files that contain audio, video, or readable plain text.

These kinds of files are usually best left alone, but they can be opened and checked via a few different methods. In some cases advanced users can even edit certain values in order to fine-tune their apps or games, but this is not recommended unless you know exactly what you're doing.