6 Windows Notepad Alternatives Worth Checking Out

With 4.6 stars and over 700 ratings on the Microsoft Store, the Notepads App is easily one of the most popular Notepad alternatives for Windows. It includes some of the familiar features from Windows Notepad, such as word wrapping, spell check and autocorrect, launch preferences, and tabs.

However, Notepads also stands out with a host of other nifty functionalities. For one, it comes with a built-in stay-on-top mode called the Compact Overlay. Once enabled, the app doesn't automatically minimize when you click outside it. Instead, it stays on the screen, making it easy to take notes while working on a different app like Chrome or Adobe Acrobat. Notepads also features a Smart Copy tool. What it does is clean up the text and delete the unnecessary spaces, tabs, and empty lines so you don't copy them over.

Similar to Windows Notepad, you can also change how Notepads look, but you get more customization settings. You can increase or decrease the app's opacity to give it an acrylic background effect (it can't be fully transparent, though). The app's accent color can also be customized, and the bottom status bar (where information like file name and encoding are displayed) can be hidden to make the interface even more minimalistic. For advanced features, Notepads let you change the default line ending from Windows (CRLF) to Macintosh (CR) or Unix (LF) and the default encoding from UTF-8 to UTF-8 BOM, UTF-16 LE BOM, or UTF-16 BE BOM.

Notepads is completely free of charge and is open-source.