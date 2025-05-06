How Does Active Exhaust Work On A Mustang? (And Can You Add An Aftermarket One?)

The Ford Mustang's active exhaust system is more than just an auditory gimmick — it's a performance feature engineered to balance civility with the bellowing growl muscle car fans expect. Introduced with the 2018 Mustang GT, the active valve performance exhaust gives drivers the power to control their car's exhaust note with a flip of a drive mode toggle or a setting in the infotainment system. That means a Mustang can whisper through suburban neighborhoods or roar down a back road, depending on your mood or situation.

This system use electronically controlled valves built into the exhaust that open or close based on RPM, throttle input, and the selected drive mode. When the valves are open, more exhaust flows freely, producing a louder, deeper tone and often marginally improving performance. When closed, the flow is restricted, reducing volume without choking off power. Modes like Quiet Start (nicknamed "Good Neighbor Mode") delay the incredible sound of a V8 for a more socially acceptable departure, while track Mode uncorks the full symphony of internal combustion.

Luckily, it's not just a party trick. According to Ford, the active exhaust system is part of the Mustang's overall drive mode tuning and works in concert with suspension, throttle response, and steering calibration. It's about offering character on demand — refined when needed, raucous when desired.



