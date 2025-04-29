Where Can You Still Buy An IcyBreeze Cooler & Are They Any Good? (Here's What Users Say)

With the summer months approaching, it's time to start thinking about all that comes with it. Not only will built-in and window unit air conditioners get a whole lot of use as temperatures rise, but coolers will undoubtedly have some time to shine, too. That's where the IcyBreeze, which appeared on Season 7 of "Shark Tank," comes into play. It combines the two, keeping your drinks cool and pumping out cool air to help you beat the heat. Unfortunately, this innovative two-in-one product is on its way out the door.

After some time on the market, IcyBreeze's coolers are being phased out. The company is shifting gears after its acquisition by Solo Brands, which focuses on fire pits, camping ovens, and similar technology through its Solo Stove line. As a result, the IcyBreeze cooler is getting harder to track down, though it's not yet impossible to find. In addition to looking for used models at garage sales, flea markets, and thrift stores, you can also still buy them from online retailers such as Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Coastal, and eBay for the time being.

These cooler-air conditioner combos are only going to get harder to find as the years go on. Therefore, one has to ask, is it worth trying to get hold of one? And will it be worth doing so in the future? Here's what those who've used them have to say.

