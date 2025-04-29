Where Can You Still Buy An IcyBreeze Cooler & Are They Any Good? (Here's What Users Say)
With the summer months approaching, it's time to start thinking about all that comes with it. Not only will built-in and window unit air conditioners get a whole lot of use as temperatures rise, but coolers will undoubtedly have some time to shine, too. That's where the IcyBreeze, which appeared on Season 7 of "Shark Tank," comes into play. It combines the two, keeping your drinks cool and pumping out cool air to help you beat the heat. Unfortunately, this innovative two-in-one product is on its way out the door.
After some time on the market, IcyBreeze's coolers are being phased out. The company is shifting gears after its acquisition by Solo Brands, which focuses on fire pits, camping ovens, and similar technology through its Solo Stove line. As a result, the IcyBreeze cooler is getting harder to track down, though it's not yet impossible to find. In addition to looking for used models at garage sales, flea markets, and thrift stores, you can also still buy them from online retailers such as Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Coastal, and eBay for the time being.
These cooler-air conditioner combos are only going to get harder to find as the years go on. Therefore, one has to ask, is it worth trying to get hold of one? And will it be worth doing so in the future? Here's what those who've used them have to say.
Many feel the IcyBreeze is far from perfect
If you're curious about the IcyBreeze cooler as it enters the end of its time on shelves, you might want to know what users have said about it. Some folks give it high marks, explaining that it does a good job cooling down individuals but isn't intended to cool down entire rooms. Meanwhile, a wide majority either don't recommend it or, at least, can't ignore its serious negatives.
One of the biggest drawbacks is the amount of ice it needs, as evidenced by Redditor u/Appropriate-Drop7955's testimony. u/Striking_Region2662 agreed, while in another thread, u/Kaktusjaque asserted the price was too high for the lack of cooling and is rapid ice consumption. u/SmashedBeard had this to say about their IcyBreeze Ultimate: "Sitting in the shade on a 92-degree day, it was blowing 77-degree air on extreme cool mode. It's a terrible product." They added that they ultimately returned the device. In an uninspiring assessment of IcyBreeze's cooler, u/Rootvonroot claimed that it works, but isn't worth the money or effort.
While PCMag didn't outright hate on the IcyBreeze cooler in its review, it did highlight some major negatives. Aside from the high price, they found the unit obnoxiously loud, with the reviewer stating that the IcyBreeze was louder than their window AC unit when on its high setting. GearJunkie's review also highlighted the noise level and pointed out the ice melting dilemma, commenting that "The battery life was right on par with what it listed, but the ice in the cooler was obliterated by the 3-hour mark."
If you're understandably hesitant to try an IcyBreeze cooler thanks to these reviews, you have other options to explore.
Alternatives to the IcyBreeze cooler
While the IcyBreeze cooler is the most prominent cooler-personal air conditioner combo out there, personal cooling equipment isn't a rarity. One alternative is a swamp cooler, also known as an evaporative cooler. Not to be confused with A/C units, swamp coolers take warm, outside air and pass it over water-saturated pads. The water evaporates and, in turn, reduces the air temperature. They come in both portable and whole-house varieties. The most notable downside is that they're best used in warm, arid climates. If you're somewhere moist, it can make the air feel a bit uncomfortable. Not to mention, they're also not designed to hold drinks, unlike the IcyBreeze.
This leads us to another alternative to consider, a DIY air conditioner. It's not too difficult to whip up an effective homemade unit with only a few common materials. You can assemble one using a common cooler, some tubing, piping, a submersible water pump, and a few other smaller components. The final product cools effectively, doesn't bring excess moisture into the air, and can keep the ice from melting for days at a time, depending on outside temperatures. Sure, you will have to gather up all the parts and put them together yourself, but depending on your skill level and budget, odds are you'll find that one of the many DIY A/C unit examples online will be perfect for you.
The IcyBreeze cooler isn't long for this world, so if you want one, now is the time to buy one. Of course, it's not the only cooling option in its class, so there are strong secondary options to explore even once they're completely gone.