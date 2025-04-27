The TSA Allows Non-Spillable Wet Batteries On A Flight, But What Are They?

One of the trickiest parts about flight travel, especially overseas, is the conundrum over what items to carry and which ones to avoid. The situation is particularly confusing when it comes to electronics, which use different kinds of batteries with their unique chemistry and risk profiles. Among them are the rather curious bunch of non-spillable batteries, which are deemed safe for air travel by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The travel safety agency says you can take gadgets with non-spillable batteries in your carry bags and checked-in luggage, too.

But what exactly are they? Broadly speaking, the electrochemical content of such batteries doesn't spill, which means the package doesn't contain any liquid, or a very small amount of it. The battery liquid, technically known as an electrolyte, can either be acid (such as sulfuric acid) or an alkaline chemical. It is a crucial component because the liquid acts as the conducting material that allows movement of ions within the package, leading to the production of an electric current.

In a non-spillable battery, the liquid electrolyte is replaced by a gel or a solid component. The core idea is to ensure that the corrosive electrolyte inside a battery doesn't spill over due to any accident or blunt force exposure. Due to the absence of liquid electrolytes, non-spillable batteries do not pose any of the usual fire, burn, and gas poisoning hazards. The TSA, however, warns that only non-spillable batteries within the 12V voltage and 100 watt hours rating are allowed.

