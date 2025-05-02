Toyota C-HR Easter Eggs: 5 Hidden Features The Dealership Can Enable
The Toyota C-HR may not scream "customization machine," but under its futuristic styling and practical subcompact crossover vibe, Toyota has snuck in a surprising number of hidden features — ones that are often only accessible at the dealership. These aren't features you can adjust in the infotainment system or tweak through your steering wheel buttons. Instead, they're locked behind the curtain, accessible only by technicians using diagnostic tools like Toyota's Techstream software.
While most owners, and even some sales staff, don't know these features exist, Toyota forums, Reddit threads, and enthusiast videos have brought some of these hidden gems to light. From subtle tweaks to door lock behavior to disabling artificial engine noise, the C-HR's secret settings offer an intriguing level of customization — if you know where to look.
Although the C-HR has been discontinued in the U.S., we've done a dive into some of these quirky additions; here are five dealer-enabled features in the Toyota C-HR that could definitely change how you experience your drive.
Customizable lighting: Tailor how and when your lights respond
Most drivers accept their car's default lighting behavior without a second thought. But with the Toyota C-HR, you're not stuck with factory presets —at least not if you're willing to visit a dealership. While the vehicle allows basic headlight functions through the infotainment screen, more nuanced lighting behavior can only be modified by technicians using dealer-exclusive software.
One such setting is the automatic headlight sensitivity. This determines how quickly the car's lights turn on when it detects a change in the lighting outside — like driving into a tunnel or as it turns to dusk. If you find your C-HR's lights coming on too quickly or too late, a technician can dial that in.
There's also the automatic headlight-off timer, which keeps the lights illuminated for a set period after you've turned off the engine. Ideal for lighting your path as you head inside at night, this setting can be extended or shortened based on your preferences. These aren't changes you'll find buried in your touchscreen menu, as they must be programmed at the dealer, making them genuine hidden features.
Door control: Change how your C-HR locks and unlocks
The Toyota C-HR's door behavior might seem straightforward, but a trip to the dealership opens up a new level of customization. While basic locking behaviors can sometimes be modified via the infotainment system, more advanced options — like auto-lock timing, unlocking logic, or how the doors behave when the car shifts into park –require access to the car's diagnostic system.
One particularly handy tweak involves how the doors unlock when you park. Some drivers prefer the doors to unlock automatically when shifting into park for easy exit, while others — especially those concerned with safety and car theft — might want full manual control. The dealer can customize this feature based on your needs.
There are also settings that can enable the doors to lock when you drive past a certain speed or when you walk away from your car. These changes can make a noticeable difference in daily driving comfort and security, especially if you're regularly traveling with passengers or parking in less predictable environments.
Artificial engine noise: Silence the synthetic soundtrack
Like many newer Toyota models, the C-HR uses synthetic audio to simulate engine noise inside the cabin, especially when accelerating or braking. This feature, known as Active Sound Control (ASC), is designed to enhance the driving experience by matching audio cues to vehicle performance. But not every driver loves it — many find the artificial noise weird, or distracting, especially in an otherwise quiet hybrid-like cabin.
The catch? There's no off switch in your infotainment system. Turning off the artificial noise requires a dealership technician and access to the car's software settings. This isn't just a tweak of the volume knob; it's a code-level change that disables the system entirely.
Some owners have experimented with DIY solutions, like disconnecting the speaker module responsible for the sound, but those approaches risk tripping errors or affecting other systems. If you're aiming for a quieter, more authentic drive, asking your dealer to shut off the artificial engine noise is the safest and cleanest route.
Key fob features: Unlock bonus functionality
Your Toyota C-HR's key fob does more than lock and unlock doors, but most of its cooler tricks are hidden unless enabled at the dealership. With the right settings, you can roll down windows remotely, unlock and lock all doors with a single press, or even open the rear hatch via the fob. But by default, most of these functions are disabled.
One popular tweak involves setting the fob to lower all windows when you hold down the unlock button — perfect for letting heat escape on a hot day before you get in. Another option is configuring the fob to unlock all doors with a single press of the button rather than two, as one press normally only unlocks the driver's side. This is a great feature for someone who frequently carries passengers and may be irritated by the standard setting.
Dealership technicians can enable these functions using Techstream software, and while it's not standard procedure during purchase, a quick visit (although the service will cost you) could open up a new world of convenience without replacing or upgrading your key fob.
Other software adjustments: Regional settings and hidden tech
Many of the Toyota C-HR's hidden features fall under the radar because they're region-locked or disabled by default, depending on the market. These include conveniences like remote window control, seatbelt chime timers, or more aggressive regenerative braking profiles in hybrid models. While these features exist in the car's software, they're not exposed to the driver unless manually enabled via a dealership diagnostic tool.
For example, in some markets, the car can automatically lock itself after a set time if no door is opened — helpful if you forget to secure your car. In others, that setting is turned off by regulation or customer preference. There are also safety reminders and sensor behaviors that can be tweaked based on local laws or dealer settings.
Reddit users have pointed out that Techstream interface exposes dozens of such options under cryptic labels, and that even some Toyota technicians may not be fully aware of what's possible. If you're curious about what else your C-HR can do, it's worth asking your dealer to pull up your vehicle's customizable software matrix. You might discover features you didn't know were possible — until now.