Toyota C-HR Easter Eggs: 5 Hidden Features The Dealership Can Enable

The Toyota C-HR may not scream "customization machine," but under its futuristic styling and practical subcompact crossover vibe, Toyota has snuck in a surprising number of hidden features — ones that are often only accessible at the dealership. These aren't features you can adjust in the infotainment system or tweak through your steering wheel buttons. Instead, they're locked behind the curtain, accessible only by technicians using diagnostic tools like Toyota's Techstream software.

While most owners, and even some sales staff, don't know these features exist, Toyota forums, Reddit threads, and enthusiast videos have brought some of these hidden gems to light. From subtle tweaks to door lock behavior to disabling artificial engine noise, the C-HR's secret settings offer an intriguing level of customization — if you know where to look.

Although the C-HR has been discontinued in the U.S., we've done a dive into some of these quirky additions; here are five dealer-enabled features in the Toyota C-HR that could definitely change how you experience your drive.