What's The Difference Between The Toyota Crown And The Crown Signia?

The Crown nameplate made a return to Toyota's American lineup in 2023 with the aim of bringing a touch of elegance and style to its existing fleet. Toyota decided to build on this with the introduction of the Crown Signia into U.S. markets in the summer of 2024, adding a slightly different dimension to the lineup. Both vehicles may share the same name and be part of Toyota's hybrid lineup, but they cater to different needs and preferences.

The Toyota Crown is a hybrid between a sedan and a crossover, or a lifted sedan if you like. Its intention is to blend traditional four-door comfort and luxury, but with a sporty edge. On the other hand, the Crown Signia is a two-row midsize SUV introduced to replace the Toyota Venza.

Although the Crown Signia is loosely based on the Crown sedan, the two models have their own unique interiors, design and features that separate them. Both models utilize the same hybrid powertrains but employ them in slightly different ways. Whether you're looking for something sleek, sport styling and a lower profile or you need extra cargo space and family practicality, understanding what separates the Crown models is key. Let's do a deeper dive into what distinguishes these two vehicles.

