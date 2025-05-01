How Close To The Sidewall Can You Patch A Tire?

The iron-clad rule for tire puncture patching is that a hole can only be filled if it occurs within the tire's tread area, i.e. the part of the tire that actually makes contact with the ground when it rolls. The actual size of the tread area will vary based on the make and model of the tire in question, but you can generally ballpark it by checking where the last tread line is on the tire. Past that last tread is where the metal surface of the interior sidewall begins, and that part can't be patched. Even if you tried, the flexion of the metal would gradually open it back up.

Unfortunately, a tire puncture can theoretically happen anywhere on the tire, even to the edge of the sidewall. If it's too close to that edge, a patch won't take, and repairing it won't be safe. The industry standard is that the puncture cannot be less than 1/2 inch from the sidewall. Admittedly, some tire manufacturers are willing to fudge that number a bit to as close as 1/4 inch from the sidewall. Even if the manufacturer says it's okay, though, if you have a repair professional telling you it isn't, you should listen to them.

On a related note, all of this repair talk is predicated on the assumption that the puncture in question is relatively small, less than 1/4 inch in diameter. This is why you can safely patch a hole from a nail, for instance. If the puncture is any larger than that, it cannot be patched, no matter where it is.

