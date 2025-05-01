LR44 Battery Equivalents: These May Be The Best Alternatives

Broadly speaking, there are two requirements for a button-cell battery to serve as a safe replacement: size and voltage. An LR44 measures in at 0.46 inches in diameter and 0.21 inches in height. As with any disposable battery, the button-cell needs to have a more or less perfect fit in its receptacle in a device, both to safely hold it in place and ensure power delivery. As for voltage, an LR44 has a nominal voltage of 1.5 volts. A replacement needs to hover around there to both deliver the appropriate level of power for a device and not overload it.

With those factors in mind, the best possible alternatives for an LR44 battery would be AG13, A76, and 357 batteries. AG13 and A76 are the same type of battery as an LR44, alkaline to be specific. These batteries use zinc oxide and manganese dioxide to generate the necessary 1.5 volts at a steady drip feed. The only downside is that their voltage gradually drops to around 1.0 volt over time, though LR44s have this same quirk.

357 batteries are slightly different, using silver-oxide compositions to deliver a consistent 1.55 volts. While the voltage is a little bit higher, they're perfectly safe to use in devices powered by LR44s, and are actually better for devices that need a steadier supply of power like a watch or small camera.

Any of these battery types can safely replace the LR44s you were previously using in just about any device. Just remember to safely dispose of the old ones after you replace them.