Saying These Simple Words To ChatGPT Is Costing OpenAI Millions Of Dollars

Altman's assertion that the money spent processing politeness is "well spent" because "you never know" seems to imply that humanity had better mind our Ps and Qs around AI or else suffer its wrath in the future. Altman has employed similar rhetoric countless times in recent years, which some view as a marketing strategy. What better way to convince investors your product will eventually make them trillions of dollars than to claim it will one day become a supreme AI intelligence? If you believe that's where AI is headed, you're likely to conclude that an ownership stake in that intelligence is worth every penny.

But does that mean you shouldn't be polite to AI? Not necessarily. Research on the influence of prompt politeness on LLM performance from Waseda University, Japan, suggests that talking nicely to a large language model can improve its output, with those who ask politely getting more accurate responses. It's not as if ChatGPT has feelings, but there are some explanations behind this phenomenon.

AI is able to sound so humanlike because it is very good at understanding contexts, and since it is trained on large datasets comprised of text scraped from every possible location across the web, it understands the contexts of conversations, both polite and impolite. Think about times you've come across an online argument that had progressed into insults and attacks. Chances are there wasn't a lot of useful information in that exchange. Contrast this with a polite exchange of ideas where both parties shared their perspectives in good faith, likely leading to better outcomes. ChatGPT has innumerable examples of both types of interactions in its training data, and when you use polite language, it may be more likely to draw upon the latter, leading to better answers.

