Can The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Use Tesla Chargers?
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the United States has improved significantly over the past few years. Despite this, however, the inherent fear of being left stranded on the road due to an empty battery still lingers in the minds of EV owners across the country. This is especially true for non-Tesla EVs, which don't have extensive charging networks.
Take the case of Hyundai, which doesn't have a homegrown charging network. The majority of its EVs depend on external EV charging networks, which we encountered first-hand during our time with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Given that Hyundai has been gradually expanding its lineup of EVs, the company has also taken several steps to improve its charging network. These include tie-ups with notable charging infrastructure providers like Electrify America, the development of the new IONNA charging network, which is gradually expanding across the U.S., and the addition of the NACS charging port to the 2025 Ioniq 5, which now natively supports Tesla chargers.
While that certainly sounds great, a more recent announcement made by Hyundai should also make the lives of thousands of older Hyundai EV owners easier. In March 2025, the company confirmed that owners of four Hyundai EVs — the Kona Electric, Ioniq Electric hatchback, Ioniq 5, and Ioniq 6 — will gain access to 20,000 Tesla Superchargers across the country starting April 7, 2025.
In simpler words, older Hyundai Ioniq 5 models can now use Tesla chargers. Hyundai has also come up with a new scheme for these Hyundai EV owners that will help them gain access to Tesla Superchargers without having to invest in a new charging adapter.
How to charge the Hyundai Ioniq 5 using a Tesla Supercharger
Right off the bat, let us make it clear that the latest 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 already supports Tesla's Supercharging network. For older Hyundai EVs, however, the major roadblock to using a Tesla Supercharger is Hyundai's use of a CCS charging port. This port is completely different from the NACS plug used by Tesla. To get over this roadblock, Hyundai is offering eligible Hyundai EV consumers a complimentary CCS-to-NACS charging adapter.
To be eligible for this free upgrade, the Hyundai EV should have been purchased or leased on or before January 31, 2025. They should also have an active MyHyundai owner's account and should have opted to receive email updates. These eligible owners will get an email from Hyundai with details about their car, including their registered shipping address.
Once owners verify the information, Hyundai will ship a CCS-to-NACS adapter to the specified address, which will allow owners to charge their older Hyundai EVs — including the Ioniq 5 — at any Tesla charging station. Hyundai also adds that customers have 60 days (from the date of receipt of the email) to accept the complimentary adapter offer. If they fail to do so, they will have to purchase the adapter instead.
Hyundai suggests two ways owners can connect to the Tesla Supercharger network. The first method requires owners to activate Hyundai's BlueLink service on their EV, after which they will use the MyHyundai mobile app to enroll themselves in Hyundai Pay and activate charging. In the other option, Hyundai EV owners can create a new Tesla account or download the Tesla app on their phones and follow the on-screen process during every charging session.