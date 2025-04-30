Can The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Use Tesla Chargers?

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the United States has improved significantly over the past few years. Despite this, however, the inherent fear of being left stranded on the road due to an empty battery still lingers in the minds of EV owners across the country. This is especially true for non-Tesla EVs, which don't have extensive charging networks.

Take the case of Hyundai, which doesn't have a homegrown charging network. The majority of its EVs depend on external EV charging networks, which we encountered first-hand during our time with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Given that Hyundai has been gradually expanding its lineup of EVs, the company has also taken several steps to improve its charging network. These include tie-ups with notable charging infrastructure providers like Electrify America, the development of the new IONNA charging network, which is gradually expanding across the U.S., and the addition of the NACS charging port to the 2025 Ioniq 5, which now natively supports Tesla chargers.

While that certainly sounds great, a more recent announcement made by Hyundai should also make the lives of thousands of older Hyundai EV owners easier. In March 2025, the company confirmed that owners of four Hyundai EVs — the Kona Electric, Ioniq Electric hatchback, Ioniq 5, and Ioniq 6 — will gain access to 20,000 Tesla Superchargers across the country starting April 7, 2025.

In simpler words, older Hyundai Ioniq 5 models can now use Tesla chargers. Hyundai has also come up with a new scheme for these Hyundai EV owners that will help them gain access to Tesla Superchargers without having to invest in a new charging adapter.