Carbon Fiber Has Serious Problems, Here's What Might Replace It

Carbon fiber's blend of incredible strength and low weight has revolutionized modern engineering. Today, you see it in everything from wind turbines and airplanes to carbon fiber car parts and sports gear. Its advantages over materials like steel and aluminum mean that industries are desperate to find new ways to incorporate it into their builds. But, despite its popularity, carbon fiber has a number of serious drawbacks that could hold it back from a sustainable future.

For starters, the environmental toll of carbon fiber is staggering. The carbon fiber production process is notoriously energy-intensive, using up to 900 megajoules per kilogram, which is far more than the energy required to produce steel or aluminum. Worse yet, the material is difficult to recycle. Nearly a third of carbon fiber sheets are discarded during manufacturing, and most products made with carbon fiber eventually end up in landfills. Once bonded with resin and cured, carbon fiber can't be melted down and reshaped. That makes reclaiming usable fibers both difficult and inefficient without high heat or aggressive chemicals... which have problems of their own. The result? An enormous amount of waste. Could we see carbon fiber replaced with another, better material? Signs seemingly point to yes.

