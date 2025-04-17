How Carbon Fiber Is Made (And Why It May Get Banned)

The European Union has taken issue in the past with carbon fiber. Not the material itself, but more about how it is recycled. Road & Track notes that the EU was concerned with how carbon fiber is broken down and disposed of when a vehicle or object reaches the end of its life.

Advertisement

The resin and carbon particles generated by disposed carbon fiber could pose a hazard to human health, according to the EU. Motor1's Italian publication reached out to the European Union for clarification, as it was potentially drafting legislation that would ban its use in automotive production as early as 2029. That would leave a large number of automakers in the lurch when it comes to lightweight materials.

Fortunately, for lightweight components on your favorite sports car, it seems that the EU has taken a few steps back from the ban, for now. However, now that the question has been raised, and enough legal talk has arisen, there's no reason why the EU couldn't change course in the future and try to ban it again. It may behoove automakers to start researching other lightweight materials while they have the time. After all, necessity is the mother of invention.

Advertisement