5 Of The Fastest Motorboats Ever Built, Ranked By Top Speed

The average speedboat tops out at around 70 mph, which already feels fast when you're skimming waves. But a handful of boats go well beyond that, hitting speeds that don't sound real unless you've experienced the exhilaration of cruising at those speeds on open water.

Ever since the early twentieth century, a growing number of individuals have shown interest in racing their boats to determine which ones can achieve the greatest speed. In 1931, Garfield Wood's Miss America became the first to top 100 mph and changed what people thought was possible. This started a thirst for competition, leading to a dramatic rise in water speed records over time.

To push their capabilities on the waves, modern motorboats borrow directly from aerospace tech. These are machines engineered with hull components inspired by offshore racing designs. Turbojet (not to be confused with turbofan) engines and composite materials that wouldn't be out of place in fighter jets are now standard in a motorboat. This gave them comparable performance to most modern aircraft.

To put that into perspective, modern airplanes take off at a speed of around 180 mph, and all the entries in this list leave that figure in the dust. A few of them have held world records, and all of them go much faster than any Coast Guard cutter could dream of chasing. If you're looking to spend seven figures on something that can go toe-to-toe with a jet on takeoff, this is where your money would go.