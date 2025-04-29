Can You Put A Cummins Engine In A Ford Pickup?
Diesel engines and pickup trucks are about as American as Apple Pie: Especially when the diesel engine comes from an American manufacturer like Cummins, and the truck is the country's best-selling pickup, a Ford F-Series. Ford and Cummins share a storied history in helping create American car culture, even working together for a period of almost 20 years from the 1990s to 2010s.
Back in 1990, Ford purchased a 10% stake in the Cummins Engine Company, which cost the Blue Oval brand about $100 million. Cummins, which was founded in 1919 in Indiana, is one of the global leaders of diesel engine production. Meanwhile, Ford is the leader in pickup truck sales across the globe, with the F-Series outselling all other trucks.
Ford does offer a diesel engine in its trucks, having changed from Cummins to Powerstroke, which the brand now owns. There are currently two Powerstroke diesel engines — a 475-horsepower 6.7-liter V8 turbo-diesel, and a 500-horsepower 6.7-liter V8 turbo-diesel — both of which produce over 1,000 pound-feet of torque. You can even compare these two engines to see which piques your interest more.
What if you want a Cummins?
While Ford may not offer Cummins engines in its trucks as standard, that doesn't mean you can't find one with a swapped engine. Cummins diesel engines are built to fit into a variety of vehicles and engine bays; coming standard in Ram trucks, and available to swap into nearly any other. If you're thinking about swapping the engine of your Ford truck, but aren't sure where to start, there are a number of resources to help.
Diesel conversion kits — like those offered by companies such as Diesel Conversion Specialists — take all the guessing and part-finding out of the equation. Instead of searching through forums to find out which specific parts you need, conversion kits will provide you with everything from wiring services to torque converters. Diesel Conversion Specialists also offer a list of questions to make sure you have a great understanding of what you're going to be undertaking.
Other companies like P-Ayr can also help you visualize your swap. The company makes replica 5.9-liter engines out of lightweight plastic to help would-be mechanics visualize the swaps. You also need to consider the cost of swapping engines, as conversions can cost over $12,000 depending on the engine choice. Swaps are possible, assuming it's in your budget.