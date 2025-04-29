Can You Put A Cummins Engine In A Ford Pickup?

Diesel engines and pickup trucks are about as American as Apple Pie: Especially when the diesel engine comes from an American manufacturer like Cummins, and the truck is the country's best-selling pickup, a Ford F-Series. Ford and Cummins share a storied history in helping create American car culture, even working together for a period of almost 20 years from the 1990s to 2010s.

Back in 1990, Ford purchased a 10% stake in the Cummins Engine Company, which cost the Blue Oval brand about $100 million. Cummins, which was founded in 1919 in Indiana, is one of the global leaders of diesel engine production. Meanwhile, Ford is the leader in pickup truck sales across the globe, with the F-Series outselling all other trucks.

Ford does offer a diesel engine in its trucks, having changed from Cummins to Powerstroke, which the brand now owns. There are currently two Powerstroke diesel engines — a 475-horsepower 6.7-liter V8 turbo-diesel, and a 500-horsepower 6.7-liter V8 turbo-diesel — both of which produce over 1,000 pound-feet of torque. You can even compare these two engines to see which piques your interest more.

