Why Are Some Flatbed Semi Trailers Curved?

Flatbeds are just one of many types of semi-trailers that are a common sight on American roads. They're known for their open, single-deck design resembling a bed, from which they derive the name. Given that these trailers do not have covered sides or a roof, the process of loading flatbed trailers is relatively easy, especially with cargo that's large or irregularly shaped. In the U.S., flatbed trailers are typically used to transport heavy or oversized loads that don't require serious protection from the elements. Among the most common commodities transported on flatbed semi-trailers include steel coils, plates, and sheets, pipes, prefabricated concrete parts, lumber, and heavy machinery. While all flatbed trailers may look the same to a layperson, a closer inspection reveals that there are several different types of flatbeds that differ in terms of material, usage, and cost.

Observers with keen eyes might have also noticed a peculiar detail surrounding flatbeds. Many of the flatbed trailers you might see behind one of the world's largest semis or the recently discontinued Kenworth W900 have a distinctive convex curve, with the center of the bed raised higher than the ends. As it turns out, this curve is not due to flaws in the metal used to make the trailers. Instead, these curves are deliberately added as part of the design of the trailer. On flatbed semi-trailers designed to carry heavy loads, the curves straighten naturally when the weight is added. Let's take a further look at why these curves are needed and how they're implemented for various purposes. The next time you see a curved flatbed going down the highway, here's what you can look for.

