How To Tell Which Country Your iPhone Or iPad Came From (And Why You Might Want To)

Your iPhone or iPad may look the same no matter where it's from, but Apple actually makes different versions of these devices depending on the country or region where they are supposed to be sold. This is mainly to comply with local regulations and, more importantly, to ensure network compatibility. For instance, the latest iPhone 16 comes in four different models made for different regions. Similarly, the iPhone 13 had five different models for different regions. The same applies to iPads as well.

iPhone and iPad models are designed for specific regions to support the LTE and 5G bands used in those areas. That's why, if you look at iPhone models for different countries, you'll see that they support different network bands depending on where they were intended to be sold.

It's not just about network compatibility. iPhone models also differ in their SIM configurations, depending on the country. For example, in the US, Apple only sells eSIM-only iPhones starting with the iPhone 14. In most other regions, the iPhone supports one physical SIM and the rest eSIM. Meanwhile, in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao, Apple offers iPhones with two physical SIM card slots due to local regulations restricting eSIM use.

If you have an iPhone or iPad, knowing which country your device is from can help you determine its SIM configuration and the network bands it supports. Luckily, it's quite easy to find out with the model number.