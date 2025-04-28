What's The Real-World MPG Of A TurboMax Engine? Here's What Drivers Say

When you think of a robust American pickup truck, you probably aren't envisioning a four-cylinder under the hood. Despite that, the compact 2.7-liter TurboMax pushes out some impressive performance figures, generating 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. We recently got an opportunity to test the turbocharged engine out in a 2025 GMC Canyon AT4, and noted that while impressive on paper, the TurboMax engine ended up feeling merely adequate. Our test of the 2025 Chevrolet Colorado, however, resulted in a much more favorable experience with the engine.

Does this compact engine offer some savings at the pump? The new two-wheel drive Canyon has an EPA estimated 19 miles per gallon city, and 23 miles per gallon highway. Other trucks that feature this engine, like the four-wheel drive Chevrolet Colorado, fared a little worse, with estimates of 17 to 18 miles per gallon city and 20 to 22 miles per gallon highway, depending on the model.

But what are everyday drivers getting in terms of fuel economy with their TurboMax engine? One Silverado owner with a TurboMax was frustrated as they only averaged 16 miles per gallon. Others have claimed to get around 17 to 19 miles per gallon in the city, and as much as 22 on the highway. However, in an interesting comparative test between GM's 5.3-liter V8 and the 2.7-liter TurboMax, one enthusiast found that the larger V8 beat out the turbo-four in city, country, and highway mileage tests.

