Can You Jump A Lawn Mower Battery With A Car?

For bigger yards, riding lawn mowers are lifesavers. They chop up more grass at a significantly faster rate than a push mower, and, of course, you don't have to do all the pushing and pulling that walk-behind units require. For some yards, there's debate over whether a riding mower or lawn tractor is best, but overall, they're both huge aids in the lawn care department. In turn, though, they need to be taken care of, with routine cleaning, part replacements, and oil changes being necessities. Being mindful of the battery is also key, as is how you jump it (if necessary).

Say you get your lawn mower out after a long, cold winter and find that it won't start. It may just need to be jumped, not unlike a weak battery on a car or truck. Conveniently, you can actually use a car and its battery to jump a riding mower battery, and much of the process is similar to attempting to jump a car with another car. It should be noted that this is only possible with a 12-volt mower and a 12-volt car battery. If the voltages don't match — like if you're trying to jump an electric push mower with a 6-volt battery using a 12-volt car battery, for example — it won't work. If you attempt it anyway, you will likely wreck the smaller mower battery.

So long as you have the right hardware, the voltages match up, and your manual doesn't warn against it, jumping a riding mower isn't too hard. Here's how it's done.

