What It Means If You See Bubbles On Your Oil Dipstick

While a lot of car repair and maintenance requires some effort and knowledge of automobiles, there are some things even the most inexperienced can do. Alongside little things, like changing windshield wipers and refilling tires, there's also checking the oil level. You can read your vehicle's oil level with the dipstick located under the hood, but that's not all this little checkup can tell you about your ride's health. The appearance of the oil itself can tell you if all is well with your vehicle, or if there's something to be concerned about. For instance, there's a chance that when you check the oil on your dipstick, it could have small bubbles within it.

This isn't the usual appearance of oil within a vehicle and can come as a result of a few different things. One common cause of bubbles is that the sump has been overfilled with oil and the internals of the engine have introduced excess air to the system, creating bubbles. If this is the case — something that can be measured with a vehicle's dipstick — you should drain as much oil is necessary to bring the level back to normal. This can be done by draining from the oil pan plug underneath the car, or through the dipstick tube with the aid of an oil extractor. Ideally, this will solve the bubbling issue.

If this isn't the situation at hand, there could be more trouble to deal with. In a worst case scenario, a coolant leak into the oil supply could lead to small bubbles, and much worse.

