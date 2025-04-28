What Engine Was In The Legendary Spitfire Fighter Plane?

The Supermarine Spitfire was one of the most innovative WWII planes, earning much respect because of its performance and prowess during key points of the war. Often described as one of the most beautiful aircraft built, its streamlined appearance belies its deadly purpose as a fighter . The Spitfire's success stemmed from a combination of its unique design, such as its elliptical wings and narrow fuselage that gave it great aerodynamics, strong and light construction with a stressed-skin aluminum structure, and the powerplant that made its stellar performance possible, the Rolls-Royce Merlin engine.

Created by Rolls-Royce in the early 1930s, the Merlin engine was an evolution of an earlier Rolls-Royce project called the PV12 –PV meaning private venture and 12 being the number of cylinders – which itself was a development of the Rolls-Royce Kestrel. From the prototype PV-12, Rolls-Royce got to work on the production version, the Merlin I, though the company designation was Merlin F. By 1936, the Fairey Battle became the first aircraft equipped with the new Rolls-Royce engine.

The Royal Air Force recognized the potential of the PV-12, and in 1935, the British Air Ministry released specifications for two new fighters that would leverage the PV-12 engine. The first, designated as F36/34, resulted in the Hawker Hurricane, while the second, called F10/35, created the Supermarine Spitfire. The Rolls-Royce Merlin engine became the perfect fit during World War II, greatly supporting the Spitfire's role.

