Can-Am Spyder MPG: How Many Miles Are Actual Riders Getting?

The Can-Am Spyder is one of the coolest-looking street-legal three-wheelers for long-distance touring. Every Can-Am Spyder is motivated by a 1.3-liter ROTAX 1330 ACE inline three-cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection and throttle control. It produces 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque. The numbers are not as hardcore as the Polaris Slingshot R and its standard 203-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but track performance is not the Can-Am Spyder's forte. Equipped with a six-speed semi-automatic transmission (with reverse gear), the Spyder is a sports touring machine with one or two seats, depending on the configuration.

Advertisement

Since the Cam-Am Spyder is a cross between a car and a motorcycle, it tends to consume slightly more fuel than a standard two-wheeler. However, we discovered that riders get better MPGs the slower they go due to the vehicle's roofless design, which offers more air resistance and drag at higher speeds. "I've gotten as high as 35 mpg, but that was keeping below 70 mph," said spyderdave on the Can-Am Spyder Forums. "Speed makes a big difference on Spyder's fuel mileage."

Meanwhile, riders at Spyder Lovers are echoing the same sentiments. "Even with the ECU flash, I'm around 37 to 39 mpg with my beautiful bride in the back. Higher Speeds = lower mileage," said user Lew L. Unsurprisingly, the spec sheet for the 2025 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-To-Sky model reveals an average fuel consumption of 37.3 MPG, which is right in the ballpark of what actual riders are getting. Equipped with a standard 7-gallon (26.5 liters) fuel tank, the Can-Am Spyder could theoretically go 261 miles on a full tank of premium unleaded.

Advertisement