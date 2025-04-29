What Kind Of MPG Does A Toyota Tacoma Hybrid Get? Here's What Drivers Say

The phrase "Toyota hybrid" might still conjure up images of frugal, sensible runabouts like the Camry or Prius for some people. But the Toyota Tacoma Hybrid isn't all that frugal, and in top-spec form, it certainly isn't sensible either. Still, we found it to be thoroughly enjoyable to drive off-road and more refined to drive on the road than before, which arguably makes up for its less-than-stellar mpg figures.

Official figures from the EPA paint the Tacoma Hybrid as a strong performer when it comes to efficiency, with the most fuel-sipping variant offering ratings of 23 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. In certain trims, the former figure drops slightly to 22 mpg, but the claimed 24 mpg highway rating remains the same.

Of course, all EPA ratings are calculated assuming that the driver isn't putting their foot flat to the floor regularly, and the Baja-ready capability of models like the hybrid Tacoma TRD Pro makes exercising such restraint a difficult task. However, that alone doesn't explain the discrepancy between the Tacoma Hybrid's officially claimed mpg figures and what drivers are reporting in the real world.

