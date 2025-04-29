What Kind Of MPG Does A Toyota Tacoma Hybrid Get? Here's What Drivers Say
The phrase "Toyota hybrid" might still conjure up images of frugal, sensible runabouts like the Camry or Prius for some people. But the Toyota Tacoma Hybrid isn't all that frugal, and in top-spec form, it certainly isn't sensible either. Still, we found it to be thoroughly enjoyable to drive off-road and more refined to drive on the road than before, which arguably makes up for its less-than-stellar mpg figures.
Official figures from the EPA paint the Tacoma Hybrid as a strong performer when it comes to efficiency, with the most fuel-sipping variant offering ratings of 23 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. In certain trims, the former figure drops slightly to 22 mpg, but the claimed 24 mpg highway rating remains the same.
Of course, all EPA ratings are calculated assuming that the driver isn't putting their foot flat to the floor regularly, and the Baja-ready capability of models like the hybrid Tacoma TRD Pro makes exercising such restraint a difficult task. However, that alone doesn't explain the discrepancy between the Tacoma Hybrid's officially claimed mpg figures and what drivers are reporting in the real world.
The Tacoma Hybrid's real-world mpg figures
During our week with the Tacoma TRD Pro, we recorded an average of 17 mpg. The majority of that week's testing was done on the road, in mixed driving conditions. That's significantly short of what Toyota claims drivers can expect, and we aren't the only ones to have seen similar figures. Owners of hybrid models on social media have also reported real-world mpg figures in the mid to high-teens. Similarly, the hybrid Tacoma Trailhunter has an average of 16.02 mpg on the community-based mpg reporting platform, Fuelly, as of this writing.
On owners' forums, even buyers who like their hybrid Tacomas can't find many positive things to say about their trucks' efficiency figures. Instead, some point to the available 2400W AC inverter, the added torque, and the instant response that the hybrid powertrain brings as their reasons for buying one. So, anyone concerned about fuel efficiency might want to look elsewhere for a fuel-sipping truck. On the other hand, buyers looking for a powerful workhorse that shines both on the road and off it could find themselves won over by the Tacoma Hybrid's charms.