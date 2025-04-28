Is The American Flag Still On The Moon, And Can You See It With A Telescope?

July 20, 1969, has become one of the most significant dates in the history of the United States as well as humanity at large. Powered by incredibly advanced technology for its day, the Apollo 11 mission saw astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin land on the moon and set foot on the lunar surface. As part of their expedition, the two planted the American flag on the surface, which has gone on to become an enduring symbol of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and its greatest achievements. Still, that was a long time ago, well over 50 years ago at the time of writing. So, is the flag still there?

The moon is mysteriously rusting, and there's a solid chance it isn't doing so with the Apollo 11 flag standing upright on its surface. That flag reportedly fell over at some point, with Aldrin and Armstrong's vessel likely knocking it over during their departure decades ago. Lying on the moon's surface, coupled with the Sun's ultraviolet rays hitting it constantly for over half a century, has also likely caused it to almost completely degrade, with the best-case scenario being that it's discolored. All of that is to say that spotting the flag is not likely, even with a remarkably powerful telescope.

Even though the Apollo 11 American flag's time on the moon has likely come to an end, it certainly wasn't the only American flag to grace the moon. Others were planted in subsequent decades, and they've lasted a lot longer than Aldrin and Armstrong's.

