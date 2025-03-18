Why Is The Moon Rusting? NASA May Have The Answer

The moon is rusting. Earth's moon. It's rusting. Scientists have discovered hematite, a common iron-oxide (rust) mineral, forming at the lunar poles.

Rust is a common chemical reaction found on Earth and Mars, where liquid water and oxygen are, or were, present. For rusting to occur there need to be three ingredients: iron, water, and oxygen. Iron is plentiful on and under the moon's surface, according to NASA, but you might think the other two aren't present. However, in 2018 NASA confirmed water's existence there in the form of ice, though only in the moon's shadowed portions.

Therein lies the conundrum for scientists, because the moon doesn't have an atmosphere to hold oxygen. But it turns out there are, in fact, trace amounts of oxygen on Earth's little companion. More surprisingly, that oxygen supply comes from Earth's own upper atmosphere, traveling along trails of its magnetic field, known as a magnetotail. This means that the moon has all the ingredients for rust to form — but the water was nowhere near the forming hematite.

The current theory is that fast-moving dust particles collide with the moon, releasing water molecules from the surface to mix with the iron-rich soil. The dust particles themselves might even carry water molecules. Still, it's just a theory for now. Researchers have plenty more to do before they have a definitive answer.

