Hydrogen Discovered In Moon Rocks Could Mean Big Things For Space Exploration

Expanding human civilization to the moon has been an ongoing theme in science fiction for decades, but as with all forms of space travel, it's not exactly a simple task. Logistics alone are a significant hurdle due to the distance alone, which creates communication delays and makes any timely emergency response from Earth impossible.

Getting building materials into space, over to the moon in one piece, and then constructing some form of base or colony would also be a colossal undertaking. Assuming money was no object, being able to launch payloads outside of the Earth's atmosphere requires a lot of meticulous calculation and consideration for overall weight, amounts of fuel (and the weight of the fuel), etc. This is why so much time and effort has been devoted to studying alternative methods of resource provision — everything from cooking moon rocks to using astronaut urine as a plasticizer (to make materials less brittle and more flexible) for 3D-printed construction.

Being able to offset some of those restrictions by using locally sourced minerals and gasses from the lunar surface would make something like a moon base much more feasible, and that's what the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) has discovered. More specifically, studies carried out by the NRL found evidence of solar-wind hydrogen (particles released from the Sun and, in this case, deposited on the surface of the moon) in several lunar samples.