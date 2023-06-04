Scientists Have A Plan For Growing Food On The Moon. Here's What It Looks Like

Space agencies like NASA are busy planning to send humans back to the moon. And in the long term, they don't want people to visit just for a few days. The plan is for astronauts to stay on the moon for weeks or even months at a time, allowing them to perform more complex research. But if we want people to be able to live on the moon for longer periods, we need to find ways to meet their resource needs.

Carrying all of the food required for a long mission to the moon would be expensive and difficult, so one idea is for astronauts to grow their crops there. Several space agencies and private companies are researching how to grow food on the moon, and one day soon there could be veggie gardens and more on the lunar surface.

One such research project is being done by a Norwegian company called Solsys Mining who are working with the European Space Agency (ESA) to find ways to grow plants on the lunar surface.

"This work is essential for future long-term lunar exploration," said Malgorzata Holynska, a materials and processes engineer at ESA. "Achieving a sustainable presence on the Moon will involve using local resources and gaining access to nutrients present in lunar regolith with the potential to help cultivate plants."