5 Accessories To Make Your Swiss Army Knife Even More Useful
There's something undeniably cool about a gadget that can do (almost) everything. The Swiss Army Knife isn't just a knife. It's a screwdriver, a can opener, a saw, a mini pair of scissors, a corkscrew, and an emergency toothpick, all rolled into one compact, red-handled legend. It's been around since the 1890s, originally designed for Swiss soldiers who needed a single tool to help lessen their gear load. Fast forward a century or so, and now it's also the go-to multi-tool for campers, DIYers, and people who just like being prepared.
As multi-functional as your Swiss Army Knife already is, it can get even better. Whether you want to start a fire, magnetically rescue dropped screws, or just carry the thing without losing it down the side of your car seat again, there are some surprisingly handy accessories out there, and we've put together a collection of the best. We've focused on Victorinox models here because it's the most iconic name in the game, the original Swiss Army Knife manufacturer, and the only official supplier since the early 2000s. However, all the accessories we've featured will also work with other brands. Furthermore, you can find a more in-depth explanation of our methodology at the end of this article.
Tortoise Gear's FireAnt and Firefly sets
One useful accessory you can get for your Swiss Army Knife is a fire-starting kit. You can't get more outdoorsy than starting a fire with your bare hands (and some flint) like a caveman or zombie apocalypse survivor. Tortoise Gear is the most popular choice for fire-starting kits. Its FireAnt kit twists around the corkscrew, and the Firefly fits into the toothpick slot.
The FireAnt costs $22 on Amazon for a pack of three sparkers and three waterproof tinders. To use it, take your tinder and pull it apart until it resembles scraps of paper, then strike the firestick against one of the Swiss Army Knife's flat edges, like the back of the wood saw. The fire steel immediately starts sparking, and you then light the tinder. Once you have a flame, add kindling and get your fire going. The Firefly costs $20 for a pack of three. It works the same as the FireAnt but is larger and easier to use. If you want to keep a Firefly handy and don't want to replace your toothpick, it also fits behind the wood saw and fish scaler on some Victorinox models like the Swiss Champ.
A tiny magnet
Many Swiss Army Knife enthusiasts like to keep a small magnet somewhere amongst their blades. This doesn't seem to be something that is officially sold as an accessory, but you can source suitably small magnets online. A small magnet, roughly 2 millimeters thick and 6 millimeters in diameter, will fit neatly in the multi-purpose hook.
What are the benefits of having a magnet in your Swiss Army Knife? This Redditor says, "I keep a magnet and some string for when keys, etc, fall into hard-to-reach spots." It can be useful for holding screws, nails, or other small metal parts in place during a quick repair or task. You can also use it to detect ferrous metals when recycling or to attach other small objects, like a sewing needle or paper clip, to one of your knife blades.
An alternative to purchasing a magnet is to magnetize one of the existing tools on your Swiss Army Knife. The screwdriver is a good option for this as it will then hold screws in place. You can do this by rubbing a magnet along the length of your screwdriver or blade repeatedly in the same direction until it becomes fully magnetized.
Victorinox Multitool Oil
Keeping your Swiss Army Knife well-oiled is essential. Over time, moving parts like blades, scissors, and screwdrivers can get stiff or squeaky. A little oil helps everything open and close smoothly. It will also remove dirt, lint, or sticky residue that can gunk up the mechanism over time. Regular oiling reduces wear and tear on the pivot points, keeping the tool functional for decades, especially since some people do pass theirs down to their kids or grandchildren.
That's why it's important you choose the right lubricant. Victorinox produces its own multi-tool oil, which you can purchase on Amazon for $22. It is also available on Victorinox's website for $6 — though, due to high volume, it is currently out of stock during the writing of this article with no indication of when it will be restocked.
There are plenty of other products available as well, including Ballistol Multi-Purpose Lubricant and Camellia Oil. However, the Victorinox one is specifically designed for Swiss Army Knives and gets good reviews. Although the bottle is small, you only need a tiny amount each time you oil your knife. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I was generous with my usage on every hinge, and I still have about 99% of it left. This will last as long as the knife."
Victorinox Dual-Knife Sharpener
One of the most noteworthy functions of a Swiss Army Knife is being a knife, and if you want to get the most out of your blade, you need to keep it sharp. Knife blades can become dull over time, but it's relatively straightforward to return them to their out-of-the-box sharpness. This Dual-Knife Sharpener from Victorinox is compact, portable and has a list price of $19.
It looks like a pen and will fit comfortably in your pocket along with your Swiss Army Knife. It has a grinding stone for pre-sharpening and a ceramic sharpener for fine edges. To use it, place the grindstone on a stable surface, then glide the blade away from you at a 15 to 20-degree angle, alternating sides, before finishing with the ceramic sharpener. This sharpener is specifically designed for Swiss Army Knives, but you can actually use any knife sharpener, including one that you might already have for kitchen knives.
Victorinox Leather Belt Pouch
No list of Swiss Army Knife accessories would be complete without mentioning the vast array of carry clips and holders for sale. This leather belt pouch is hardwearing, looks smart, and only costs $21. It fits wider products like the Champ and Handyman and, as one reviewer said, "the leather is thick enough to protect my Swiss Champ, yet supple enough so as not to make the pouch too bulky."
But frankly, when it comes to carrying your knife, it's your choice. On the Victorinox site alone, there are several options, including nylon pouches, belt hanger clips, neck cords, and a simple lanyard for under $2. There are also brightly colored silicone cases, which are fun. However, they won't accommodate anything bigger than a Classic, so sadly, if you're using a Huntsman or Work Champ, the bright pink case with unicorn features isn't going to work for you.
Once you leave the official Victorinox store and start shopping around, there are hundreds more options to choose from. However, there are so many sizes and models of Swiss Army knives that it's a good idea to check all the relevant dimensions before making a purchase.
How we selected these Swiss Army Knife accessories
We compiled this list using manufacturer web pages, review sites, forums, and trusted YouTube channels. We considered which accessories would be most beneficial to owners of Swiss Army Knives and included items that will help you keep your knife in good condition and increase its functionality. We didn't include items that come as standard on some models. However, it's worth noting that small, non-attached tools like pins and screwdrivers can be purchased and added as additional tools on more basic models.
Where possible, we have tried to include accessories that will work with a range of different-sized Victorinox Swiss Army Knives, as well as those made by other brands. However, some accessories are size-specific, like pouches and holders. Also, Tortoise Gear's firestarters are designed to slot into existing tools on your knife, like the corkscrew and toothpick holder, so you'll need to make sure that they're compatible with the model you have before making a purchase.