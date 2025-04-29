5 Accessories To Make Your Swiss Army Knife Even More Useful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something undeniably cool about a gadget that can do (almost) everything. The Swiss Army Knife isn't just a knife. It's a screwdriver, a can opener, a saw, a mini pair of scissors, a corkscrew, and an emergency toothpick, all rolled into one compact, red-handled legend. It's been around since the 1890s, originally designed for Swiss soldiers who needed a single tool to help lessen their gear load. Fast forward a century or so, and now it's also the go-to multi-tool for campers, DIYers, and people who just like being prepared.

As multi-functional as your Swiss Army Knife already is, it can get even better. Whether you want to start a fire, magnetically rescue dropped screws, or just carry the thing without losing it down the side of your car seat again, there are some surprisingly handy accessories out there, and we've put together a collection of the best. We've focused on Victorinox models here because it's the most iconic name in the game, the original Swiss Army Knife manufacturer, and the only official supplier since the early 2000s. However, all the accessories we've featured will also work with other brands. Furthermore, you can find a more in-depth explanation of our methodology at the end of this article.

