Do Batteries Use AC Or DC Current? (And Why Does It Matter?)

The battery as we know it today was an invention of Italian chemist and physicist Alessandro Volta. He witnessed electricity splitting water into its constituent elements of oxygen and hydrogen and developed the theory of electrical current. He found that it was possible to chemically produce electricity and have it flow uniformly through a conductor in a closed circuit. In 1799, Volta created the first electrical battery, now known as the Voltaic pile, by using alternating copper and zinc discs, and separating the metals with flannel soaked in salt water. Modern batteries work on the same principle as the Voltaic pile, and are a DC voltage source that converts chemical energy to electrical energy.

Instead of storing electrical energy directly, a battery transforms electrical energy into chemical energy, which is then stored. This chemical energy is transformed into electrical energy as a DC current when the battery is used. Direct current, or DC, is a type of electrical current that only flows in one direction. In contrast to alternating current, or AC, which, depending on the supply's frequency, switches direction 50 or 60 times per second, the current in DC circuits flows only in one direction. The electrons, which make up the electric charge, go from the point of low potential to the point of high potential as the direct current runs. The resulting current flows in the reverse direction (from positive to negative) when they pass from the negative terminal to the positive terminal.

DC current is frequently utilized in low-voltage, low-current applications, including battery charging. Nearly all electronic devices, electric cars, automation, electrical equipment control, and more require DC. The majority of home and workplace devices, including TVs, music systems, amplifiers, computers, tablets, and smartphones, require DC power to operate.