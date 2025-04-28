Can A TV Be Transported Laying Down? This Is The Safest Way To Move It
If you're planning to buy a new TV or move your current one to a different place, you'll likely have questions about how to transport it safely. After all, the last thing you want is to damage your TV while moving it in your car or a rental truck. So, can you just lay your TV down flat in the trunk and head home?
If you look at modern-day TVs, they are all quite slim and delicate pieces of electronics. They are designed to be used in an upright position, whether you mount them on a wall at the right height or place them on a stand. For this reason, TVs distribute their internal weight in a vertical position. When you lay a TV flat, that weight distribution is disturbed, which results in uneven pressure on the screen due to gravity. The added pressure can damage the LED panel and, in some cases, even crack the screen. Plasma TVs are even more vulnerable because the pressure is increased due to the double layer of glass. Also, any vibration or bumps during the transport can worsen the situation and further increase the risk of damage.
So, what's the best possible way to transport your TV, and more importantly, what should you avoid doing to protect your smart slab of entertainment?
How to safely transport a TV
The best way to transport a TV is by placing it in its original box. Since these boxes are custom-made to fit your specific TV model, they are the most secure option. If you have recently purchased the TV or still have the original packaging box, you should use it along with the foam and other packing materials it came with. If you no longer have the original box, you can purchase a box that matches your TV's size. Brands like U-Haul and The Home Depot sell TV transporting kits, starting around $20. Alternatively, you can wrap your TV in a double layer of bubble wrap to protect it during transport.
In any case, make sure to clean the TV screen, unplug all the cables, and remove the wall mount or stand before packing. This will allow you to separately store all the loose items, such as cables, the remote, and the stand. Even with the proper packaging, you must handle the TV carefully to avoid any accidental damage during transport.
Once you've packed your TV inside the box, you can place it upright in the backseat of your car. If you're using a rental truck, you should set it between two tall, stable objects to prevent it from tipping over. Additionally, you can use pillows, cushions, and mattresses to secure the TV in place so that it doesn't fall during transit.