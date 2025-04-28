​​Can A TV Be Transported Laying Down? This Is The Safest Way To Move It

If you're planning to buy a new TV or move your current one to a different place, you'll likely have questions about how to transport it safely. After all, the last thing you want is to damage your TV while moving it in your car or a rental truck. So, can you just lay your TV down flat in the trunk and head home?

If you look at modern-day TVs, they are all quite slim and delicate pieces of electronics. They are designed to be used in an upright position, whether you mount them on a wall at the right height or place them on a stand. For this reason, TVs distribute their internal weight in a vertical position. When you lay a TV flat, that weight distribution is disturbed, which results in uneven pressure on the screen due to gravity. The added pressure can damage the LED panel and, in some cases, even crack the screen. Plasma TVs are even more vulnerable because the pressure is increased due to the double layer of glass. Also, any vibration or bumps during the transport can worsen the situation and further increase the risk of damage.

So, what's the best possible way to transport your TV, and more importantly, what should you avoid doing to protect your smart slab of entertainment?