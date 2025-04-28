TPMS Light Vs. Tire Pressure Light: What's The Difference?

On some old cars, like the 2006 Honda Pilot, there are two separate indicators related to your tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The first is the Low Tire Pressure light, which looks like a horseshoe with an exclamation point inside. The second is the TPMS light, which just plainly shows the letters TPMS on your dashboard. Both indicators temporarily light up once you start the ignition, but if they remain lit once you start driving, something is amiss with either your tires or the TPMS itself.

If it's the Low Tire Pressure light that pops up, that means at least one of your tires is below the recommended pressure. Slow down to a stop when you can and check which of your tires are underinflated. If it isn't punctured, blown out, or damaged in any way, try putting in air to increase the pressure. You can check what your tire's pressure should be by looking at the tire info sticker on your driver's door.

If you can't inflate your tire, just replace it with the spare or call a tow truck to take you to the nearest service center. Keep in mind, though, that the spare tire doesn't have a TPMS sensor. So, even after installing it, the Low Tire Pressure light will still be on as the TPMS couldn't detect a properly inflated tire on the wheel.

On the other hand, if you see the TPMS light instead of the Tire Pressure indicator, it's a sign that the TPMS system itself isn't working as expected. You need to have a professional check it; otherwise, you risk driving without knowing whether your tires are at the right pressure at any given time.