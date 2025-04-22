Chevrolet Silverado & GMC Sierra Fuel Pump Settlement: How To Check If You're Eligible

If you have a Duramax diesel engine under the hood of your Chevy or GMC truck, you might be able to get some cash from the folks at General Motors. GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado models that were built between 2011 and 2016 were the focus of a class-action lawsuit that was settled in October of 2024 for a total of $35 million. Specifically, the settlement is related to owners who paid out of pocket to repair or replace the CP4 fuel pumps that were used on 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8 engines. These Bosch pumps were prone to failure, a common problem on 6.6-liter Duramax engines used for the two GM pickups.

Before you go knocking on GM's door asking for money, know that this settlement is only available for owners of trucks built in the years specified above and sold in certain states during a specific time period. If you bought your truck from a GM-authorized dealer in California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, or Texas between March 1, 2020 and September 13, 2024, you might qualify. Still along for the ride? Great. Here's how to find out if your truck is eligible.