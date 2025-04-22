Chevrolet Silverado & GMC Sierra Fuel Pump Settlement: How To Check If You're Eligible
If you have a Duramax diesel engine under the hood of your Chevy or GMC truck, you might be able to get some cash from the folks at General Motors. GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado models that were built between 2011 and 2016 were the focus of a class-action lawsuit that was settled in October of 2024 for a total of $35 million. Specifically, the settlement is related to owners who paid out of pocket to repair or replace the CP4 fuel pumps that were used on 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8 engines. These Bosch pumps were prone to failure, a common problem on 6.6-liter Duramax engines used for the two GM pickups.
Before you go knocking on GM's door asking for money, know that this settlement is only available for owners of trucks built in the years specified above and sold in certain states during a specific time period. If you bought your truck from a GM-authorized dealer in California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, or Texas between March 1, 2020 and September 13, 2024, you might qualify. Still along for the ride? Great. Here's how to find out if your truck is eligible.
You'll need to check your VIN
The first step in looking up your truck's eligibility for the settlement is a lot like seeing if you need a recall. Head out to your truck and find your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The VIN can then be entered into GM's VIN Lookup Page, and the system will tell you if your truck is eligible for the settlement. There are still some proceedings on the horizon that may affect things, however.
A final approval hearing for the class action regarding these fuel pumps is set for April 25, 2025, but it's likely that owners who paid for out-of-warranty CP4 repairs on eligible vehicles will receive between $6,356 and $12,712. Those settlement amounts, it should be noted, are for people who still own the truck. Past owners are also eligible for a settlement, but it's much smaller — between $400 and $800. It's not all bad news for GM and its customers, though, as there are certainly some reliable Duramax engines lurking under the hoods of GM trucks.