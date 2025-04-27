Are Fitbits Waterproof? What To Know Before Diving In

Despite commendable efforts in the space of wearable technology, it seems like consumers have largely settled with smartwatches as the go-to wearable device. Even if you're unwilling to drop a considerable amount of money for a fully-fledged smartwatch, you can reap good use out of affordable fitness trackers. Among the prominent players in this industry is Fitbit — a brand that has been around for over a decade and a half, and is now owned by Google.

Fitbit's current product lineup isn't exactly streamlined, but this ensures that there's a fitness tracker in its catalog for everyone. Regardless of which smart fitness band you choose to go for, you will benefit from health tracking features, integration with Google apps, and more. Beyond the rich feature set and sleek design of wearables, a question that pops up in the minds of prospective buyers is regarding the device's waterproofing capabilities.

You'll be pleased to know that nearly all Fitbit models you can buy right now feature protection against splashes and even drops underwater. This makes them suitable for everything ranging from sweaty workouts to rainy-day runs. Pairing a modest level of durability with its comparatively affordable price point makes any Fitbit an easy recommendation.

