Are Fitbits Waterproof? What To Know Before Diving In
Despite commendable efforts in the space of wearable technology, it seems like consumers have largely settled with smartwatches as the go-to wearable device. Even if you're unwilling to drop a considerable amount of money for a fully-fledged smartwatch, you can reap good use out of affordable fitness trackers. Among the prominent players in this industry is Fitbit — a brand that has been around for over a decade and a half, and is now owned by Google.
Fitbit's current product lineup isn't exactly streamlined, but this ensures that there's a fitness tracker in its catalog for everyone. Regardless of which smart fitness band you choose to go for, you will benefit from health tracking features, integration with Google apps, and more. Beyond the rich feature set and sleek design of wearables, a question that pops up in the minds of prospective buyers is regarding the device's waterproofing capabilities.
You'll be pleased to know that nearly all Fitbit models you can buy right now feature protection against splashes and even drops underwater. This makes them suitable for everything ranging from sweaty workouts to rainy-day runs. Pairing a modest level of durability with its comparatively affordable price point makes any Fitbit an easy recommendation.
Which Fitbit models are waterproof?
Unlike some of the higher-end smartwatches for Android, Fitbit devices don't sport an official Ingress Protection rating. This, however, doesn't mean that a product cannot handle splashes or a few dives underwater. An IP rating requires a product to undergo a set of standardized tests, which add to the overall cost. Despite not featuring this certification, Fitbits are built to withstand exposure to water.
Based on official documentation, the following Fitbit models are designed to be water-resistant up to 50 meters:
- Fitbit Ace 2
- Fitbit Ace 3
- Fitbit Charge 3,4,5, and 6
- Fitbit Flex 2
- Fitbit Inspire series
- Fitbit Luxe
- Fitbit Sense series
- Fitbit Versa series
Being water-resistant up to 50 meters means that you can actually go swimming in shallow waters with your Fitbit and not worry about a thing. However, you will need to factor in how well (or not) the accessory band that's attached to your Fitbit is going to hold against water. The Fitbit Ace (first generation) is the only model that the company claims is only showerproof, and not water-resistant like the others.
Also, be sure not to repeatedly expose your fitness tracker to other kinds of liquid, like soaps and shampoos — these can degrade the effectiveness of waterproofing over time. Make sure your Fitbit is nice and dry before you put it up on charge. Additionally, there's a built-in Water Lock toggle in select models that disables touch input and accidental button presses, which can wreak havoc underwater.