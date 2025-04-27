Buck Buck Bronco: Why People Are Horsing Around With The Ford SUV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one thing that proud owners of any vehicle will always enjoy, it's somebody else taking the time to admire their ride of choice. It might simply be an appreciative glance and nod while you're stuck at a light, but it's sure to make your day. Sometimes, that admiration can take physical form. If you own a Subaru, you may have returned to your parked Subie to find that someone has placed a toy cow on it. This practice, known as moo moo Subaru, is a light-hearted way for fellow enthusiasts to leave calling cards for each other.

Those who don't drive Subarus, of course, wanted to get in on the fun, too. To do that, it was just a matter of choosing a witty variant name for the practice and another type of animal toy to use. From the distinctly Japanese Subaru, then, to the American icon that is the Ford Bronco. In the case of this Blue Oval offering, there could be only one animal mascot choice: A horse.

If you've ever been befuddled by a little horse toy that has appeared on your Bronco out of nowhere, there's no call for concern. You've simply become a part of the Buck Buck Bronco experience. Here's where it all began and what you need to join the fun, in case you feel the need to celebrate this noble bronco yourself.

