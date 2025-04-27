Running Low On Storage Space On Your Samsung TV? Here's How To Free It Up

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Compared to a phone or computer, your Samsung TV has much less internal storage, typically around 8 GB. Since a portion of that is permanently used by the operating system, you're left with very little storage space to install your favorite apps. As a result, it's only a matter of time before you run into storage issues on your Samsung TV.

When your Samsung TV is running low on storage, you may encounter errors while installing new apps or updating software. It can also cause your Samsung TV to slow down or lag. To avoid these issues, it's a good idea to monitor your TV's storage space by heading to the Device Care menu. Here's how to do that.

Press the Home button on your TV and select Settings. Go to the Support tab on your left and select Device Care. Wait for the Device Care menu to load and select Manage Storage. In this menu, you'll see the used and available storage space in the top right corner. You can also check how much storage each app is using.

If the available storage space is too low, uninstalling unnecessary apps can help. However, that's not your only option. There are also other ways to reclaim the used storage space on your Samsung TV.