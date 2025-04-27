Running Low On Storage Space On Your Samsung TV? Here's How To Free It Up
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Compared to a phone or computer, your Samsung TV has much less internal storage, typically around 8 GB. Since a portion of that is permanently used by the operating system, you're left with very little storage space to install your favorite apps. As a result, it's only a matter of time before you run into storage issues on your Samsung TV.
When your Samsung TV is running low on storage, you may encounter errors while installing new apps or updating software. It can also cause your Samsung TV to slow down or lag. To avoid these issues, it's a good idea to monitor your TV's storage space by heading to the Device Care menu. Here's how to do that.
- Press the Home button on your TV and select Settings.
- Go to the Support tab on your left and select Device Care.
- Wait for the Device Care menu to load and select Manage Storage.
- In this menu, you'll see the used and available storage space in the top right corner. You can also check how much storage each app is using.
If the available storage space is too low, uninstalling unnecessary apps can help. However, that's not your only option. There are also other ways to reclaim the used storage space on your Samsung TV.
Clear app cache and data
As you continue to use apps on your Samsung TV, they collect cache files. This reduces the time it takes to load the same content repeatedly and improves the user experience. For example, streaming apps like Netflix might store the thumbnails on your TV's internal storage to avoid downloading them every time you open the app. The more apps you use, the more cache data builds up over time.
Since cache is nothing but temporary files, you can safely delete it to free up that storage space. Clearing the cache can also help if an app is not working properly on your Samsung TV. Similarly, you can delete the entire app data, which removes everything, including your login information, and restores the app to its default settings. Note that these options are only available on Samsung TV models from 2020 and newer.
To clear app cache or data on your Samsung TV, go to Settings > Support > Device Care > Manage Storage. In this menu, you'll see a list of installed apps on your TV. From there, select the View Details button under any app to view how much cache and data it is using. Then, click the Clear Cache and Clear Data options to remove the files. You can repeat these steps for all the apps that are taking up a large amount of storage space.
Reset the Smart Hub
Another useful way to free up storage space on your Samsung TV is by resetting the Smart Hub, which is a menu system through which you access apps and games. Resetting the Smart Hub removes all the user account information and any Smart Hub settings you may have changed. This process also initializes all the apps, meaning all their data is deleted. Here's how you can go about resetting the Smart Hub on your Samsung TV:
- Go to the home page and select the Settings option.
- Head to the Support tab and select Device Care.
- Choose the Self Diagnosis option.
- Select Reset Smart Hub and then enter the PIN. The default PIN is 0000.
Wait for your Samsung TV to reset the Smart Hub, and you'll be able to start from scratch. Resetting the Smart Hub is a much quicker way to free up storage compared to manually clearing cache and data. However, you'll need to log back into your apps manually, which can be a hassle. If you are still not satisfied with the available storage space, your last option is to perform a factory reset by heading to Settings > General & Privacy > Factory data reset. This will reset all settings and remove any apps you've installed on your Samsung TV, making it as good as new.