What Happened To The TIK PIK Guitar Pick From Shark Tank Season 15?

There's a lot to be said for an entrepreneur bringing a modicum of style to any pitch they make on ABC's hit reality series "Shark Tank." That's true whether you opt to don a silly costume like the founder of Tenikle Suction did in Season 13, or come to the series soundstage with sets, props, and actors, as was the case with the Season 4 pitch for CoatChex. As for the owners of Tik Pik, they fittingly walked into the "Shark Tank" studio with a six-string slung over their shoulders and proceeded to dazzle Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, and Season 9's Novel Effect investor Lori Greiner as a veritable two-man band.

Not only did Tik Pik owners Kevin Mac (or McDonald) and Nicholas George show up to their Season 15 "Shark Tank" pitch with guitars, they did so with an original song to boot, hoping to sway at least one investor with their mix of business know-how and musical savvy. They did so using the very product they were pitching: a guitar pick equipped with a sticky cushion on either side that affixes to an instrument sans chemicals and without leaving any residue behind.

The Tik Pik dubbed their product "The Pick That Sticks" and pitched it as a simple yet elegant fix for musicians who can't seem to keep track of their picks. But were the sharks dazzled enough to pony up the requested $75,000 investment?

