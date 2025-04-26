What Happened To The TIK PIK Guitar Pick From Shark Tank Season 15?
There's a lot to be said for an entrepreneur bringing a modicum of style to any pitch they make on ABC's hit reality series "Shark Tank." That's true whether you opt to don a silly costume like the founder of Tenikle Suction did in Season 13, or come to the series soundstage with sets, props, and actors, as was the case with the Season 4 pitch for CoatChex. As for the owners of Tik Pik, they fittingly walked into the "Shark Tank" studio with a six-string slung over their shoulders and proceeded to dazzle Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, and Season 9's Novel Effect investor Lori Greiner as a veritable two-man band.
Not only did Tik Pik owners Kevin Mac (or McDonald) and Nicholas George show up to their Season 15 "Shark Tank" pitch with guitars, they did so with an original song to boot, hoping to sway at least one investor with their mix of business know-how and musical savvy. They did so using the very product they were pitching: a guitar pick equipped with a sticky cushion on either side that affixes to an instrument sans chemicals and without leaving any residue behind.
The Tik Pik dubbed their product "The Pick That Sticks" and pitched it as a simple yet elegant fix for musicians who can't seem to keep track of their picks. But were the sharks dazzled enough to pony up the requested $75,000 investment?
What happened to Tik Pik on Shark Tank?
As for the $75,000 that Kevin Mac and Nicholas George were seeking in their Season 15 Tik Pik pitch, the duo was offering a 10% equity stake in the company to any Shark who bit. All in all, that sort of deal is relatively small compared to others that have been negotiated in the "Shark Tank" studio. But even smaller deals with seemingly solid upside don't always find favor with the series' panel of would-be investors.
The Tik Pik team looked to be on steady ground from the moment MacDonald belted out the first few bars of their pitch song. Things were looking even better once the pair laid out some intriguing financials regarding the cost of production and retail price of their innovative picks. By that point, the pitch was going so well that Kevin O'Leary even got up and jammed with the Tik Pik Founders using one of their products.
O'Leary did not, however, offer a deal to the Tik Pik founders. He didn't really have the chance, as Mark Cuban quickly made a move to lock down Tik Pik for himself. Being the Shark that he is, Cuban did not agree to the original terms of the Tik Pik deal, instead offering the requested $75,000 for a 16% equity stake. Before George and MacDonald could even engage with the other Sharks, Cuban actually began a 5-second countdown, signaling that his deal would soon expire. Unwilling to miss out on partnering with Cuban, the Tik Pik duo happily agreed to his terms and left the studio with a deal in place.
What happened to Tik Pik after Shark Tank?
As we've come to learn over the years, closing a deal in the "Shark Tank" studio does not always mean a deal goes through. As of this writing, it remains uncertain if Mark Cuban made good on his offer to Tik Pik, as the company is not listed among the current slate of "Shark Tank" investments on his website. As the Season 15 episode of "Shark Tank" aired back in November of 2023, it's possible that the deal never solidified in the way that either party had initially hoped.
The company did, however, post a picture of Cuban and Kevin Mac hanging out in a music studio to its Instagram account in February of 2025, so the billionaire investor may still be working with Tik Pik in some capacity. Whatever the case, the "Shark Tank" exposure no doubt raised the company's profile significantly, as Tik Pik has continued to grow since its episode made it to the airwaves. Whether the company did so with the help of Cuban or not, Tik Pik was able to leverage that exposure into a deal with a legit big box retailer.
That possibility was discussed during the "Shark Tank" pitch, with the company's founders admitting they hadn't had much luck getting in the door with retail chains like Guitar Center. But the narrative has changed significantly since, as you can now purchase Tik Pik guitar picks in all 300 Guitar Center stores across the United States. You can now also pick up Tik Pik products through online retail giant Amazon, as well as the company's own website.
Is Tik Pik still in business?
Apart from expanding its retail operations, Tik Pik has also begun manufacturing all of its products Stateside, partnering with Connecticut-based pick-making outfit D'Andrea. The company is also branching out into specialty products, making an American flag-branded pick, and partnering with artists, labels, and other companies to produce brand-specific offerings. With Tik Pik growing its lineup of patented sticky guitar picks, it's unclear if the company has any plans to expand its product line beyond those offerings. As Kevin MaC contended on "Shark Tank," they may not need to, noting that some companies solely focus on making guitar picks.
With Tik Pik business booming, it would seem that company co-founder MaC has other irons in the proverbial fires of commerce. He currently holds the title of Tik Pik COO, but has continued to work as a musician and producer in Nashville, Tennessee. According to his LinkedIn profile, Kevin MaC also calls the shots for the Nashville-based Elsie Marshall "Shotgun Granny" Whiskey, a 100-proof liquor he named after his own grandma.
Less is known about Kevin MaC's "Shark Tank" co-pitcher Nicholas George, who does not appear to be making many entrepreneurial moves outside of his ongoing work with Tik Pik. Like Kevin MaC, the Cayman Islands native was also making his way as a working musician prior to "Shark Tank," and continues to write and record music under his own name, though he now hangs his hat in Philadelphia, PA. If you're curious about his musical stylings, you can visit his website at nicholasgeorgemusic.com.
