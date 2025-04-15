What Happened To The Novel Effect App On Shark Tank Season 9?

Gathering up your kids for a story before bed is a tale as old as time. Bringing a high-tech twist to this age-old tradition were Matt and Melissa Hammersley, who utilized their expertise to bring to life the Novel Effect app, a speech recognition interactive reading app. The husband and wife duo's idea got them a spot on "Shark Tank," but could they tell a strong enough story to get an investment?

The idea came about during a baby shower celebrating their firstborn. At the event, they noticed a friend of theirs reading to her child while adding sound effects and voices, upping the engagement to a noticeable degree. Intrigued by the potential this possessed for their own kids, the Hammersleys employed their background in engineering and graphic design to create the prototype of what would become the Novel Effect app. The success of their product with their own family encouraged the two to go all in on the idea, even selling their home and moving across the country to bootstrap their company.

Appearing on "Shark Tank" Season 9 alongside other app pitches such as the airport navigator Trippie and the budget-conscious Savy Shopping App, the pair behind Novel Effect sought out a massive $5 million valuation, despite having yet to make a penny on the product up to that point. While a number of the sharks didn't hesitate to chew them out regarding their valuation and business strategy, the team managed to be good enough storytellers to bring a shark on board.

