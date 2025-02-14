What Happened To CoatChex From Shark Tank Season 4?

It takes a certain mix of showmanship and knowledge to close a deal on ABC's hit reality series "Shark Tank." But if you're a regular viewer of the series, you know even the smoothest talking know-it-alls are often seen exiting the soundstage with nothing to show for their efforts other than a bit of primetime exposure and an earful of "I'm out." So often is that famed phrase of rejections uttered by the billionaire panelists on "Shark Tank," it's a wonder anyone ever makes a deal.

But even as rare as it is for a Shark to put their money behind a fledgling company, it's even rarer for one of the would-be entrepreneurs to actually pass on a deal. That does happen sometimes, of course, and "Shark Tank" fans who tuned into the series' fourth season premiere might be quick to point out that few of those passes were quite as surprising as the one delivered by Derek Pacqué, who stepped into the studio to pitch an automated coat check system he'd cleverly named CoatChex.

That's because Pacqué made his "Shark Tank" pitch just out of college, and was pitching a product that was virtually untested in any real-world environment. Moreover, Pacqué himself seemed woefully unprepared for his appearance after his initial pitch. He did fare better than the young inventor of Season 9's Savy shopping app, however, piquing interest enough over his product that offers were indeed made. Here's what happened to CoatChex after its primetime debut.

