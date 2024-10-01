What Happened To The Codi Robot From Shark Tank Season 12?

It's no secret that most kids nowadays are more technologically adept than a good portion of the adult population. As surreal as it may be for some to see an entire generation growing up with smartphones and tablets in their hands rather than dolls and yo-yos, there are certainly benefits to the way that technology can be useful in the classroom and develop good skills. But what if there was a tool out there that could perform these functions while leaving out the overwhelming excess characteristic of mobile devices?

This was the idea that set The Codi Robot in motion. Developed by electronics manufacturer Pillar Learning, Codi Robot is an AI-integrated educational robot made to teach and entertain kids with a variety of functions. Using the accompanying smartphone app, parents can access Codi's library of songs and more than 130 classic stories while also using the robot to communicate with and remind their kids of important tasks and routines. Made with an appealing design and the option to customize it with a variety of costumes and accessories, the Codi Robot is made to engage with kids in a safe manner while cutting down on screen time, thus avoiding harmful side effects.

Codi was the brainchild of tech expert Dayu Yang. Having had experience in the tech and consulting realm prior to starting Pillar Learning, Yang became interested in the role that technology played in the development of children. With that, he, alongside education content head William Mock and product developer Chris Oselbo, went on to develop the Codi and test it with families, eventually launching it in late 2018.

