Why Do Truck Beds Have Ridges? Here's What They're For

Pickup trucks are versatile, spacious, and hugely popular. From power tools and lumber to furniture and tailgate party gear, they're built to haul just about anything that'll fit in the bed space. But even longtime truck owners might find themselves puzzled by one common design feature: the ridges and grooves stamped into the floor, sides, and tailgate of the truck bed. At first glance, these grooves might look like nothing more than an aesthetic choice. As it turns out, they're there to make the bed more practical, more functional, and more durable.

Let's start with the grooves in the bed floor. You might assume these channels are there to help with water drainage during rainy weather. While they do guide water out of the bed, that's more of a bonus than their core purpose: the ridges stamped into the floor add strength to the structure of the bed. Without those ridges, the truck bed would just be a flat piece of metal, much more prone to bending or sagging under the weight of heavy cargo. By adding grooves, manufacturers are able to create rigidity and stiffness without needing to use a thicker or heavier metal.